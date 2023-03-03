Live updates Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for murdering wife and son

Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced Friday morning after having been found guilty of killing his wife and son. He is expected to be sentenced to between 30 years and life in prison; prosecutors have said they are seeking life with no parole.
Murdaugh blinked repeatedly as the clerk read the guilty verdict on all counts. His surviving son, who goes by Buster, had his hand on his face and stared into space. Murdaugh had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of Maggie, who was 52, and, Paul, 22, in June 2021.
Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s attorneys, plan to speak for the first time about the guilty verdict roughly an hour after sentencing concludes Friday.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told “Good Morning America” on Friday that the jury delivered “a just result for Maggie and Paul.” He added: “They looked him in his eyes, as much as I’ve had the chance to do, and realized who this person really was.”
