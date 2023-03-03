Live updates Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for murdering wife and son

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for murdering wife and son

As Murdaugh is sentenced at 9:30 a.m., here are some scenarios
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who a jury found guilty of killing his wife and son in 2021, is set to be sentenced on March 3. (Video: Reuters)
Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced Friday morning after having been found guilty of killing his wife and son. He is expected to be sentenced to between 30 years and life in prison; prosecutors have said they are seeking life with no parole.

Murdaugh, a former attorney accused of swindling millions while part of a South Carolina legal dynasty, was convicted on all charges Thursday night after the jury took just three hours to deliberate. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman scheduled Murdaugh’s sentencing for 9:30 a.m...

  • Murdaugh blinked repeatedly as the clerk read the guilty verdict on all counts. His surviving son, who goes by Buster, had his hand on his face and stared into space. Murdaugh had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of Maggie, who was 52, and, Paul, 22, in June 2021.
  • Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s attorneys, plan to speak for the first time about the guilty verdict roughly an hour after sentencing concludes Friday.
  • Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told “Good Morning America” on Friday that the jury delivered “a just result for Maggie and Paul.” He added: “They looked him in his eyes, as much as I’ve had the chance to do, and realized who this person really was.”
