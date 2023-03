At least eight people have died after two fishing boats capsized late Saturday near the shores of San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities say they received a 911 distress call about 11:30 p.m. from a person who was aboard a fishing boat that had made it ashore near Black’s Beach. First responders recovered eight bodies and found two overturned panga boats. NBC News reported that authorities suspect the vessels were involved in smuggling.