Disabled woman starved to death at Michigan group home, family says

Charlene Jones thought her aunt had been eating three meals a day. During her visits last year with Aunt Bertha, who was physically and developmentally disabled, Jones said, she had that noticed the 71-year-old looked more frail, her face sunken in. But the staff at Hoeft Home in Belleville, Mich., reassured Jones that her aunt was eating normally, she said.

Then, on April 14, Jones received a call that her aunt was unresponsive in the hospital and that her organs were shutting down. She weighed 72 pounds, having dropped 54 pounds in less than two months, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wayne County.

Bertha Jones died May 2, less than a month later, of protein-calorie malnutrition.

She had been “starved to death” while under the care of Hoeft Home and its employees, Charlene Jones alleges in the suit on behalf of her family. It seeks $25 million in damages and includes allegations of negligence and inadequate training, staffing, and supervision.

“If they would have taken care of my aunt, if they would have fed my aunt, my aunt would be living today,” Charlene Jones said. “No doubt about it.”

Hoeft Home did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Community Spirit Homes and Community Living Services, which the lawsuit claims operated the facility, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Albert Dib, an attorney representing Jones, said the home and its staff broke the “sacred trust” the family had placed in them.

“This lack of regard for human life that occurred inside the four walls of the Hoeft Road home was the cause of her rapid decline in health, her malnutrition, and other injuries suffered by Miss Jones that consequently led to her untimely and cruel and unusual death,” the complaint stated.

The lawsuit also named eight individual employees as defendants, though Dib said none are still employed at the home.

Born in 1951, Bertha Jones required 24-hour care for her entire life.

She moved into Hoeft Home in 1983. During her time there, she enjoyed shopping with staff members, visiting the Detroit Zoo and spending time at a nearby apple orchard, according to the lawsuit.

Charlene Jones grew up visiting her aunt and, about 20 years ago, moved to Belleville to be closer to her. For over a decade, as she became her aunt’s guardian, Jones said she visited her aunt at the Hoeft Home as often as she could.

Jones would sit in the home’s community room, placing her hands in the palms of her aunt’s, letting her feel the skin on her fingers. Sometimes, Aunt Bertha would push her niece’s hands away, which Charlene Jones took to mean that she did not want to be bothered. Other times, she would keep gripping them, rocking back and forth in her recliner chair.

“She was a sweetheart,” Jones said. “That was my aunt.”

Around February, Jones said, she began seeing changes.

During visits, her aunt didn’t hold her hands much anymore, she said. Her cheeks were hollowing out, she added, and her frame seemed to be getting smaller every time Jones saw her.

Something is wrong, Jones recalled thinking.

But when she asked staff about the differences she had noticed, “They kept saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know, nothing’s wrong,’” Jones said.

At the time, according to the lawsuit, staff members had guidelines to feed Bertha Jones at least three pureed meals a day. She weighed 126 pounds in February, according to the lawsuit.

By late March, she weighed 103, it states. And on April 14, when she was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive early in the morning, she weighed 72 pounds, according to the lawsuit.

At Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., Bertha Jones was diagnosed with circulatory failure, severe dehydration and protein calorie malnutrition, among other conditions, according to the lawsuit. The diagnoses were “all consequences of the cruel, unusual and inhumane treatment” at the group home she lived in, the lawsuit states.

After nine days at the hospital, Bertha Jones was moved to another facility for end-of-life care.

Around the same time, Charlene Jones file a complaint with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network’s Office of Recipient Rights. The organization oversees health services for children and adults in Detroit and Wayne counties.

Its investigation, cited in the lawsuit, found that the group home’s notes — which said Bertha Jones had eaten three meals a day and drank liquids — did “not reflect the seriousness” of the woman’s condition. She should have been evaluated by a doctor before the April 14 incident, the report said. Her case was classified as Neglect Class I in the report, which the agency defines as acts that “cause, or contribute to, the death, or sexual abuse of, or serious physical harm to a recipient.”

“I hate that she went the way that she did,” Charlene Jones said. “Because she doesn’t deserve that.”

Jones visited her aunt at the end-of-life hospice facility every day up until the morning she died. She sat beside her aunt’s bed and stroked her face. She played gospel music. And Jones would whisper softly: “You can go. I’m releasing you, B.J. I’m going to be okay.”

After her aunt died, Jones brought home magnets the end-of-life facility had given her — two butterflies with purple wings, dotted white around their edges.

They now hang on the lamp atop her nightstand, where she can see their wings glistening every morning and night.

“I see those and I give it a smile,” Jones said. “And I say, ‘I miss you, auntie,’ or I just call her name.”

