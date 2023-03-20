Family raises money to exhume body of S.C. teen found near Murdaugh home

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a July morning in 2015, authorities found Stephen Smith’s body on a desolate back road in South Carolina. The 19-year-old nursing student had a gaping hole in his forehead. His yellow Chevrolet was found three miles away with its gas cap unscrewed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While a coroner said Smith had been the victim of a hit-and-run, his family and some investigators questioned that conclusion, speculating that he might have been attacked by a group of classmates. Although no suspects were ever publicly identified by authorities, the case has ties to the family of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer who was convicted this month of killing his wife and son in 2021.

With the national spotlight on Murdaugh, Smith’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign this month to raise enough money to exhume the teen’s body for an independent autopsy. The fundraiser quickly gained momentum, raising nearly $65,000 in less than two weeks, far surpassing the family’s $15,000 goal.

“Thank you for not allowing Stephen’s story to be swept under a rug. We will pursue the exhumation immediately and provide updates along the way,” Smith’s mother, Sandy, wrote in an update Thursday.

Smith’s death — like others surrounding the wealthy Murdaugh family in rural South Carolina — was marked by strange circumstances and changing narratives.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on July 8, 2015, a man called 911 to report a body lying in the middle of Sandy Run Road, according to a timeline of the investigation reported by South Carolina outlet FITSNews. The deep hole in Smith’s head — which officials initially thought was a gunshot wound — and a “defensive wound” on his hand led authorities to believe they were standing at the scene of a homicide.

But a turn in direction came some seven hours into the investigation, when an autopsy classified Smith’s cause of death as “blunt head trauma sustained in a motor vehicle crash.” Not finding stray bullets or fragments in Smith’s body, a pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina posited that he’d been hit in the head by a truck’s mirror.

The Smiths, however, refused to believe Stephen had been hit by a vehicle, pointing to early investigative reports. “I saw no vehicle debris, skid marks, or injuries consistent with someone being struck by a vehicle,” an investigator wrote in records obtained by News 13. “We see no evidence to suggest the victim was struck by a vehicle.”

Officials working on the case also raised concerns. A month after the teen’s killing, coroner Ernie Washington told lead investigator Todd Proctor that he didn’t agree with the autopsy findings, according to documents obtained by the Island Packet newspaper. Proctor, who retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol in 2021, shared similar doubts during an interview with Fox News that same year.

“There was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit and run, or a vehicle even being involved in it,” he told the news network. “It looked like it was more staged. Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway.”

While investigators fielded a slew of tips about Smith’s death, the case eventually went cold — until June 2021, when Murdaugh fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, outside the family’s sprawling hunting lodge.

The killings would reignite the mystery. On June 23, 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that it was opening an investigation into Smith’s death “based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.”

The Island Packet reported in 2021 that the Murdaugh family name was mentioned at least nine times in investigative reports about Smith’s death. Smith was a classmate of Alex Murdaugh’s oldest son, Buster, according to the State newspaper.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Murdaugh’s sentencing this month gave Sandy Smith hope that her family will also receive answers for the death of their loved one.

“We know firsthand the agony and frustration of being in the dark about how a family member was killed and I am thankful the whole story was put before the jury in a public trial,” Sandy said in a statement after Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison. “One day, I pray the same happens for my Stephen.”

