Colo. dentist accused of killing his wife with poisoned protein shake

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three days after Angela Craig arrived at a Colorado hospital this month experiencing a headache and dizziness, she was declared brain dead. The hospital staff “could not find a known medical condition” that would have caused her fast decline, according to an affidavit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When her friends came to visit, one of them told a nurse that he suspected foul play.

The investigation that ensued found evidence that her husband, James Toliver Craig, had “the planning and intent to end his wife’s life by searching for ways to kill someone undetected, providing her poisons that align with her hospitalized symptoms,” according to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Arapahoe County, Colo. The document adds that while his wife was sick, Craig was “working on starting a new life” with someone else.

Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday — the day after his wife was declared brain dead — on a charge of first-degree murder. As of Monday evening, he remained jailed without bond.

Advertisement

Craig’s first hearing was held Monday, and he was represented by a public defender, according to an Arapahoe County court executive. The Office of the Colorado State Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In a news release announcing the arrest, Aurora Police Investigations Chief Mark Hildebrand described Angela Craig’s death as a “heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

She first became sick on March 6, the affidavit says, and was hospitalized but released the same day. Three days later, she was again admitted to the Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colo. She was discharged after five days, with doctors saying they did not know why she felt dizzy and weak, according to the affidavit.

The document includes screenshots of text conversations that she and her husband had about how she was feeling during that time.

Advertisement

“Are you Nauseous?” James Craig asked during one exchange.

“No,” his wife answered. Then: “I feel drugged.”

He wrote back: “Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though.”

When Angela Craig went to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on March 15, her husband texted a friend of theirs, telling them her condition was grave, the affidavit states.

Once at the hospital, the friend’s husband, who worked at a dental practice with James Craig, told a nurse that Angela Craig might have been poisoned. He told the nurse that James Craig had recently ordered potassium cyanide for the dental practice, though there was “no medical reason or purpose” for it, the affidavit alleges.

The nurse reported the information to police.

Detectives then began an investigation and obtained search warrants for the Craigs’ home, the dental office, cellphones and other items that would unravel text messages and Google searches from James Craig, showing he had “gone to great lengths to try and end his wife’s life,” according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

The affidavit alleges that James Craig began making online searches about poison starting in late February. The document says his searches included: “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?” and “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human.”

According to the affidavit, arsenic was delivered to his home on March 4, two days before his wife’s first hospitalization.

After interviews with employees of the dental practice where James Craig worked, police learned that a package containing potassium cyanide arrived there on March 13, the affidavit says.

It adds that James Craig “provided Angela with the poison” in protein shakes he allegedly gave her before workouts. The couple worked out together on March 6, the affidavit alleges.

After investigators began looking into his wife’s illness, James Craig allegedly sent his colleague at the dental practice a March 15 text that read: “If you had come to me personally, man-to-man instead of talking to everyone else about what you thought you knew, I might have let you in on some details that would have made you less likely to cause this horrible storm.”

Advertisement

On March 17, police interviewed Angela Craig’s sister. The siblings had spent time together the first week of March in Utah before Angela went back to Colorado.

Her sister told police that the Craigs’ marriage “had always been tumultuous.”

After Angela Craig died, James Craig did not want an autopsy to be performed, her sister told police, according to the affidavit. The document says Angela Craig’s symptoms were consistent with the symptoms listed by the CDC for the poisons her husband allegedly possessed.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week, Aurora Police Department spokesman Joe Moylan said.

According to the department’s news release, the investigation is ongoing.

GiftOutline Gift Article