As lethal injection faces hurdles, Idaho turns back to firing squad

Fourteen years after outlawing the use of firing squad executions, Idaho is preparing to bring them back. When the state legislature decided in a near-unanimous vote to ban firing squads in 2009, lethal injection seemed to be ascendant, with both death penalty supporters and foes viewing firing squads and the electric chair as outdated.

But lethal injection has been beset by problems over the last decade, from drug shortages to lawsuits to botched executions. Now, with eight prisoners on its death row and ongoing drug supply shortages that have forced what some lawmakers have called a “de facto moratorium,” Idaho is set to again allow the execution method it banished 14 years earlier.

The Idaho Senate on Monday passed a bill with a veto-proof majority that would restore the firing squad as a backup execution method when lethal injection is unavailable or becomes unconstitutional.

The move is an about-face in a state where the firing squad was a legal but unused execution method for nearly 30 years before state lawmakers decided in a near-unanimous vote to finally dump the practice in 2009.

One year earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had voted to uphold the lethal injection procedure, clearing the path for death penalty states to set aside older execution methods that looked brutal by comparison. Idaho was among the states that took the rare step of proactively removing a method it never expected to use again.

Proponents of the new bill have argued that the firing squad is an effective and constitutional lethal practice that would allow the state to carry out executions that prisoners were sentenced to years earlier.

Republican State Sen. Doug Ricks, who co-sponsored the bill, said it comes down to upholding the rule of law.

“The people on death row have been convicted by a jury of their peers, but unless we have an alternative method to carry out these sentences, then we essentially have no death penalty in Idaho,” Ricks told The Washington Post on Tuesday, adding that carrying out the sentences is a matter of “closure” for victims’ families.

Ricks acknowledged that if the law passes, it could be a year or more before the Idaho Department of Corrections is prepared to carry out an execution by firing squad — and that’s if it doesn’t face legal challenges.

While the department would need to develop a protocol for firing squads, Ricks floated the possibility that Idaho could pioneer the use of a remote-controlled trigger mechanism instead of the protocol of giving corrections staff or police a mix of blank and live rounds before they fire the weapons.

“I think it does lessen the burden. I realize there’s a toll on the people that have to carry this out,” Ricks said. “It’s emotional for them, too.”

The death penalty remains legal in 27 states, though three have gubernatorial moratoriums. With a steady multiyear decline in the death penalty, only a handful of states actually carry out executions. Those that do have been forced by drug supply shortages and lawsuits to scramble for alternatives that are either untested — like Oklahoma’s nitrogen gas chamber — or antiquated.

Idaho would become the fifth state after Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah to approve the firing squad as an execution method, though South Carolina’s firing squad protocol remains in legal limbo.

Idaho’s return to the firing squad is only the latest sign that lethal injection is an unreliable protocol, according to Deborah Denno, a law professor at Fordham University who studies the death penalty. She said firing squads are the most humane execution method compared to other available options given the quickness and certainty of death, unlike lethal injections or electrocutions that can drag out or go awry. But she acknowledged that the general public may not see it that way.

“Public perception has always been firing squads’. It has associations with the Wild West and major wars — people associate guns with a lot of bad things,” Denno said. “Lethal injection, outside the death penalty, is generally seen as positive because people associate it with just going to sleep.”

Idaho Deputy Attorney General LaMonth Anderson said during a March 13 Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee hearing on the bill that in the modern era of the death penalty there’s never been a botched execution when the firing squad is used.

Idaho first adopted the firing squad in 1982 as a backup method to lethal injection, which itself replaced hangings, he said.

The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2012 and has in the past year repeatedly been unable to execute Gerald Pizzuto Jr., a 66-year-old prisoner convicted of murdering two people in 1985. Last month Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador set another execution date for Pizzuto on March 23, which a judged stayed on March 10 due to a lack of available drugs.

It is not known when the state may be ready to carry out a firing squad execution should Pizzuto be eligible for the method. The IDOC would need to develop a specific protocol and build a facility, which it estimated would cost $750,000 — more than double the $300,000 estimate it made in 2014, when the plan was ultimately scrapped for taking “too much time and money,” The Idaho Statesman reported in February.

The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican who supports the death penalty and has the safeguard of a veto-proof majority in the legislature. But despite the overwhelming support, not all lawmakers in the Republican-controlled statehouse think reviving the firing squad is the right move for the state.

Republican State Sen. Daniel D. Foreman, who personally opposes the death penalty, called the firing squad “unsightly” and predicted it would be rejected by the public.

“I’m a retired police officer and retired military. I’ve had the education, I guess you’d say, to see the aftermath of shootings,” Foreman told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “It’s a terrible sight, it’s traumatic,” he said, adding that the public would likely be “shocked” at the prospect of “tying people to a wooden post” in the 21st century.

Foreman called Ricks, the bill’s co-sponsor, a “good guy all the way around” and said he understood the plight of crime victims who want to see their loved ones’ murderer punished, but he said that executing people is the wrong message for a civilized society.

“It’s really beneath the dignity of the state. I understand the state has an issue on its hands,” Foreman said of the lethal injection drug shortage. “But I think when it’s all said and done, they’ll wish they never went down this road.”

