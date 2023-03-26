Explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory leaves at least 4 dead

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, a sudden and ferocious boom resounded from a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa. — a powerful blast that sent shrapnel and smoke into the air, damaging nearby buildings and leaving at least four people dead in the small town some 49 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the explosion at R.M. Palmer, a company known for its seasonal candies and chocolate bunnies that has been in operation since 1948. Since Friday afternoon, emergency responders have been combing through the rubble of the leveled building in search of survivors, including at least three people who remain unaccounted for, officials said during a news conference Sunday morning.

“We have to pull them away at this point because they don’t want to stop,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said of rescue crews, adding that they have been working 12-to-16-hour shifts, with many desperate to keep going in a race against time.

“It’s a somber sight at the fire company right now because all of the gear is gone and no one is there,” added Kaag, who is also a firefighter. “Everyone is taking their gear home and sleeping for a few hours and then getting it back on and coming right back.”

Efforts to locate survivors initially included the use of heat-imaging devices and drones, West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said. Now, he said, rescue crews are using heavy equipment “to methodically pull debris away from the site to make sure we are taking as much care as possible for individuals that are still inside.”

“That’s a long process,” Holben said Sunday. “So we will continue to do that until it’s finished.”

How many workers were inside the factory at the time of the blast remains unclear.

“We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who have been impacted,” R.M. Palmer said in a statement, adding that the company has been “devastated by the tragic event.”

Given the “violence of the explosion,” the likelihood of finding survivors diminishes as time goes on, West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer said Saturday. However, that day brought a glimmer of hope when rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble. The sole person to have been found alive so far, the woman was located by a rescue dog after calling for help, officials said.

“Someone was found alive in rubble, not knowing if they were going to live or die,” West Reading Borough Council Vice President Philip Wert said Saturday. “We found the person, and now they have a second chance.”

Neither the condition nor the identity of the survivor has been disclosed.

After the explosion, Reading Hospital dispatched six ambulances, including a mass casualty vehicle, to the site of the flattened building, Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said in a statement to The Washington Post. The hospital, located less than a mile from R.M. Palmer’s facility, received 10 patients total. “Of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, two have been admitted and are in good and fair condition, and the others have been discharged,” Bezler added.

Borough officials on Sunday said they would not yet release the victims’ personal information “out of privacy and respect for the families.”

Since the tragedy, officials said, West Reading has received an outpouring of support at the local, state and federal level. On Saturday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) stood outside the remains of the factory.

“The entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania stands with this community. We are with you — and my Administration is here to provide all the resources and support West Reading needs,” Shapiro said in a statement outlining the state resources deployed in the emergency.

The White House also called to offer condolences and support, Kaag said.

“We are getting calls from numerous sources, and we’re grateful for all of them, and we’re grateful for all the resources that they’re offering,” she said. “Right now we’re just kind of trying to get our feet on the ground and figure out where we can put them and how we can delegate them.”

