Satellite images show destruction from tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Deadly tornadoes outbreak in Mississippi and Alabama

The latest: For some Rolling Fork residents, recovery from the severe Mississippi tornado damage is uncertain. Tornadoes are common in Mississippi — but not often this deadly. On Friday, devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama left behind utter destruction and killed at least 26 people.

Why was the Mississippi tornado’s size rare? It caused at least 25 deaths in the state along a path of 59.4 miles, according to the National Weather Service. Photos of damage in Mississippi show areas reduced to piles of wreckage. Here’s why Mississippi’s tornadoes were so deadly.

Are there any relief efforts? As Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) issued a state of emergency, local and national responses have begun assembling in what’s expected to be a long recovery effort. Here’s how to help those impacted by the tornadoes.