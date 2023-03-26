Satellite images show destruction from tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rolling Fork
Winds gusted up to 80 mph while sheets of rain and hail the size of golf balls pounded the region. In the set of images below, Rolling Fork Elementary School can be seen in the bottom right corner with damage to its roof while surrounded by fallen tree trunks.
In the third set, the city’s water tower appears to have been toppled and heavily damaged, amidst a sea of rubble. By Blues Highway to the right, the Rolling Fork Visitors Center & Museum has also been demolished.
In another photograph, entire warehouse buildings that once stood in July 2020 are reduced to little more than debris.
Neighborhood homes were flattened by the tornadoes, displacing many. Sharkey County, which includes Rolling Fork, is a rural area of Mississippi that is predominantly Black. Three shelters have opened for those displaced from their homes in Sharkey, Monroe and Humphreys counties.
In a preliminary assessment of the tornado that struck Rolling Fork and Silver City, the Weather Service reported it produced that EF4 damage on the 0-to-5 Enhanced Fujita intensity scale, meaning it had winds of at least 166 mph. The twister crushed many of the area’s mobile homes, which are more vulnerable to destruction from strong winds.
“The loss will be felt in these towns forever,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) wrote on Twitter. He later added: “Devastating damage — as everyone knows. This is a tragedy.”
President Biden called the images from the ground in Mississippi “heartbreaking” and spoke with the governor, Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) to pledge his support.
Satellite images are taken from July 13, 2020, and March 25, 2023.
Photos: Planet Labs PBC. NAIP imagery courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency
