Live updates 6 killed, including 3 children, at Nashville school; shooter also dead

Police officers arrive at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27. (Metropolitan Nashville Pd/via REUTERS)
At least three children and three adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville grade school, authorities said Monday. The shooter, a teen female, is also dead, authorities said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter that the “active shooter event” at the Covenant School ended with the shooter dead after being “engaged” by police.

Three “pediatric patients” with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival.” Another hospital spokesperson confirmed later that two adults had died.

