Live updates 6 killed, including 3 children, at Nashville school; shooter also dead

At least three children and three adults are dead after a shooting at a private Nashville grade school, authorities said Monday. The shooter, a teen female, is also dead, authorities said.
Three “pediatric patients” with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival.” Another hospital spokesperson confirmed later that two adults had died.
