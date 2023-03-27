The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Students and staff members killed in shooting are identified

By
Updated March 27, 2023 at 6:24 p.m. EDT|Published March 27, 2023 at 6:16 p.m. EDT
Schoolchildren are taken to a reunification site at Woodmont Baptist Church after the shooting. (Jonathan Mattise/AP)

Three 9-year-olds. Three adults. They all spent their Monday morning at the Covenant School in Nashville before a shooter opened fire at the private school that serves about 200 students, from prekindergarten to sixth grade.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Nashville police identified the six victims in the shooting as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9; and Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mike Hill, 61.

The children were students at the school and the adults were staff members, police said during an afternoon news conference. Koonce is listed on Covenant’s website as the head of the school. Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, police said.

“Ours is a unique challenge — to educate twenty-first-century children in a way that prepares them to impact their culture and think in accordance with timeless Truth,” Koonce writes in a note on the school’s website.

Loading...