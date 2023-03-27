Students and staff members killed in shooting are identified

Nashville police identified the six victims in the shooting as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9; and Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mike Hill, 61.

Three 9-year-olds. Three adults. They all spent their Monday morning at the Covenant School in Nashville before a shooter opened fire at the private school that serves about 200 students, from prekindergarten to sixth grade.

The children were students at the school and the adults were staff members, police said during an afternoon news conference. Koonce is listed on Covenant’s website as the head of the school. Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, police said.