Justice Dept. says Seattle police reached many goals of 2012 consent decree

After more than a decade of federal oversight, the Seattle Police Department has achieved substantial compliance with most of the core requirements of a 2012 consent decree that aimed to stem the use of excessive force by officers, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal authorities said achievements included reducing force by 60 percent in cases that do not involve crowd management, and deploying mental health specialists, instead of police officers, to respond to crises involving potentially mentally ill suspects.

The department also has reduced improper stops and searches of suspects and adopted new bias-free training programs in consultation with a community police commission, officials said.

Seattle’s police reform efforts were marred in 2020 when officers used excessive force in responding to the mass social justice protests that erupted in the city amid national outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Those instances set back the city in its efforts to get out from under federal oversight, local authorities have said.

Although the Seattle police are not free of federal monitoring, Justice officials said their announcement Tuesday aimed to recognize the progress the department has made and send a message that federal oversight — often onerous and costly for local jurisdictions — will not last indefinitely.

“Our consent decree has provided the strong medicine needed to help cure problems and improve the way policing is carried out across the City of Seattle,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees Justice’s civil rights division, said in a statement. “We recognize the progress that has been made, the significant reforms instituted and the central role that the community has played and will continue to play in ensuring fair, nondiscriminatory and effective policing moving forward.”

Federal prosecutors entered into the consent decree with Seattle in July 2012 after a pattern or practice investigation found that the city’s police department had engaged in systemic unconstitutional policing. Authorities said at the time that local officers disproportionately targeted people of color and the mentally ill or chemically impaired with excessive force.

The Justice Department has used consent decrees in several dozen jurisdictions over the past three decades, with mixed results. In some cases, departments have documented a reduction in the use of force, but in others there has been minimal progress.

As in Seattle, the consent decrees have in several cases lasted more than a decade and cost local jurisdictions millions of dollars a year in new technology, training and management, leading to complaints from police that the requirements are too onerous and from civic leaders that the changes are not happening fast enough.

