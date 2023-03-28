Nashville shooter was under a doctor’s care for ‘emotional disorder’

The Nashville school shooting

What happened: A 28-year-old former student of the Covenant School, a private Christian institution in Nashville, opened fire in a rampage that killed six people, both adults and students. Released Nashville police body footage show officers confronting and opening fire on the shooter. A motive is currently unknown.

The victims: Three 9-year-old children, who were students at the school, and three adult staff members — the head of the school, a substitute teacher and a custodian — were killed. Here’s everything we know about the victims.

The shooter: Police identified the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale of Nashville. Hale was transgender, according to the police chief. Hale had planned the shooting beforehand, authorities say, as indicated by assembled maps of the facility.