Minnesota train carrying ethanol derailed, caught fire; evacuations ordered

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A train carrying ethanol derailed and sparked a fire in Raymond, Minn., authorities said Thursday, urging nearby residents to evacuate. People within a half-mile of the incident were told to evacuate after emergency responders found “numerous rail cars” on a BNSF train had derailed on the edge of the city and caught fire, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement overnight.

The derailed tankers contained “a form of ethanol and others with a corn syrup liquid,” it said. “The site remains active as the fire is being contained, no travel is advised to the city of Raymond.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the Federal Railroad Administration was at the site after the train derailed early Thursday. He said there were no initial reports of injuries or deaths.

“We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation,” he wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story.

GiftOutline Gift Article