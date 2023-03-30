What we know about the Nashville shooter, the guns used and the warnings

The Nashville school shooting

What we know: A former student of the Covenant School in Nashville opened fire in a rampage that killed six people, which has unleashed a new wave of anti-trans rhetoric by the right. Released Nashville police bodycam footage shows officers confronting and opening fire on the shooter. Experts say the police response in the Nashville school shooting was the “exact opposite” of how police responded during the Uvalde massacre.

The victims: Three 9-year-old children, who were students at the school, and three adult staff members — the head of the school, a substitute teacher and a custodian — were killed. Here’s everything we know about the victims.

The shooter: Police identified the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, of Nashville. Hale was transgender, according to the police chief. Hale had planned the shooting beforehand, authorities say, as indicated by assembled maps of the facility. Before the shooting, Hale warned a friend of “something bad” in Instagram messages. A motive is currently unknown.