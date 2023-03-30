‘Please hurry’: 911 calls capture horror of Nashville shooting

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nashville authorities released four audio recordings Thursday of calls made during a shooting that killed six people at a small private Christian school this week. Two calls were made from adults hiding inside the school as the assailant identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, of Nashville shot indiscriminately at victims. One call was made from adults who escaped outside with a group of six students. Another call came on the city’s non-emergency line from Hale’s panicked former middle school classmate Averianna Patton, who received a disturbing social media message from the shooter. The recordings were obtained and released by the Tennessean.

In one recording, a caller told a dispatcher just before 10:13 a.m. local time Monday that they were in the school’s art room and could hear gunshots.

“It sounds like somebody is shooting guns,” the caller said as children’s voices can be heard in the background.

The 911 operator said, “We had two other callers saying this as well.”

Before the three-minute call concluded, the caller said, “I’m hearing more shots. … Please hurry.”

The incident unfolded over less than 15 minutes from the time the first call was received until police shot and killed Hale.

Police initially said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman, and then later said Hale was transgender, citing a social media profile in which Hale used masculine pronouns. The Post has not yet confirmed how Hale identified.

The callers and at least one 911 operator assumed that the shooter was a man. One caller said, “All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting the doors. He’s currently in the second-grade hallway.”

“A white man with a camouflage vest on and assault rifle,” the same caller said.

Patton, Hale’s former middle school classmate, told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she “received a very, very weird message from a friend on Instagram.”

“I called the suicide hotline, and they told me to call the sheriff’s department, the sheriff’s department told me to call you guys,” Patton told the dispatcher.

Copies of the Instagram messages, shared with The Washington Post, reveal that Hale wrote to Patton 20 minutes before the first 911 call.

“You’ll probably hear more about me on the news after I die,” Hale wrote in one message.

The dispatcher told Patton that they could not send anyone to check on Hale because Patton did not have an address for them.

“Can I give you her Instagram? Can you all, like, track her that way?” Patton asked.

Surveillance video released by authorities within 24 hours of the shooting showed Hale firing through a glass door and entering the school. Hale was seen walking through the school and looking into offices while aiming an assault rifle.

Police identified the victims as students Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, all 9, as well as staff members Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61, and Katherine Koonce, 60.

