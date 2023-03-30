Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children escaping Nashville shooting

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a shooter opened fire at a Nashville school on Monday, actress Melissa Joan Hart was heading to her children’s school nearby for conferences, she said in an Instagram video on Tuesday. Hart said she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped a group of kindergartners cross a busy highway to safety.

“We helped all these tiny little, little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there,” Hart said on the verge of tears.

Hart’s message comes in the aftermath of the shooting that left three students and three adults dead at Covenant School, a private Christian school for students between preschool and sixth grade. Police identified the shooter, who was killed by police, as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

Hart, 46, is known for starring in the sitcoms “Clarissa Explains It All” from 1991 to 1994 and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” between 1996 and 2003. She has since appeared in other shows and movies, and hosts the pop-culture podcast “What Women Binge.”

In her video, Hart said this is the second time her family has lived close to a school shooting. Her children were attending a Connecticut school near Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012, when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults.

Hart said her three children weren’t in school on Monday, but she and Wilkerson were on their way to conferences at the school when they stopped to help students who were escaping through the woods from Covenant. John Drake, chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said during a news conference Monday that some children at Covenant had entered the woods for safety. Surveillance footage obtained by WSMV shows people crossing a road after the shooting.

Hart’s managers did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post, but she told NewsNation that she and Wilkerson brought a pregnant woman to a fire station to help her reunite with her children, who attended Covenant.

“In 2012, I had just given birth to my third child, and I had two kids in school, and I’m that mom, you know, about a decade before,” Hart told the news network.

Police identified Monday’s victims as 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney and Hallie Scruggs, and staff members Mike Hill, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak, 61.

Hart has previously advocated for gun control. In May 2016, she attended a march for Moms Demand Action, an organization that advocates for gun control. In March 2018, Hart wrote on Facebook that she and her son were traveling to D.C. for March for Our Lives, a demonstration in support of gun-control legislation.

Other celebrities have spoken out against gun violence since Monday’s shooting, including multiple Nashville musicians. Singer Jessie James Decker said on Instagram that her children attend school two miles from Covenant. Another singer, Margo Price, criticized Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) in a tweet.

Hart wrote on Instagram that she recorded her reaction video on Monday but that it was “too raw” to post then. She finished the message to her 1.7 million followers at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” Hart said. “It is just — enough is enough. And just pray for the families.”

