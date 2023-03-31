U.S. published Social Security numbers of 1,900 White House visitors in error

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States government erroneously shared the Social Security numbers of more than 1,900 people online earlier this year, part of a data breach that occurred during the publication of the Jan. 6 select committee report, according to a letter reviewed by The Washington Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The “Notice of Data Breach” apology letter from the U.S. Government Publishing Office said Social Security numbers were published online for about two days in January 2023, and that the government breach affected more than 1,900 people whose identities appeared on White House visitor logs obtained by the Jan. 6 committee.

“I share your concern and frustration that this occurred …” wrote Hugh Nathanial Halpern, the director of the Government Publishing Office.

It is unclear who was responsible for the redactions not occurring, and the letter does not say how the government discovered the Social Security numbers and other private information online.

The letter was dated March 24, and it arrived this week, according to a person who received it. Another person who received it said he was angry that it arrived almost three months after the breach was discovered.

According to the letter, those affected visited the White House on a particular day: Dec. 14, 2020. The logs — without redactions of Social Security numbers and other personal information — were published online from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, according to the apology letter.

The breach is nowhere near the largest in the United States but included information about top Republicans and other prominent Americans who visit the White House. Many of those involved people visiting for a White House Christmas party, people familiar with the matter said.

The logs include the Social Security numbers and other personal information for those who visit the White House, though the Trump administration declined to make them publicly available, a break from previous White Houses. The information is obtained by the government to vet visitors who step onto the highly protected complex, and visitors must give their Social Security numbers before entering.

The logs, which were “supporting materials” for the final committee report, were provided to the Government Publishing Office by the Jan. 6 committee, which obtained the logs from the National Archives, according to the letter sent.

But no one redacted the Social Security numbers from the report, the letter says.

A different version of the data without Social Security numbers then was published for about a month, before a “much more limited” version was published in February, the letter says.

