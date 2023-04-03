He jumped onto Dodger Stadium’s field to propose. Then he was tackled.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks, Ricardo Juarez had planned to propose to his girlfriend in the bleachers during Opening Day at Dodger Stadium. But late in Thursday’s game, Juarez noticed how close he was to the field and thought: Why not? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So Juarez jumped the left field fence, ran into the outfield, turned toward the stands, dropped to his left knee and smiled as he lifted an engagement ring toward Stephani Gutierrez back in the bleachers. He remained in that pose for a few seconds before a sprinting security guard tackled him, making him lose the ring, before more security officers arrived to handcuff him.

Juarez said he yelled for his ring, which security grabbed before ushering him into a room where he learned he would be banned from the stadium for a year. Police later escorted him outside. But he still had not received an answer to his proposal.

A few hours later, Juarez reunited with Gutierrez, and he proposed again. Gutierrez said yes — turning a bizarre night into one of the best of their lives.

“It was really nice,” Gutierrez told The Washington Post. Hours earlier, she had worried she might never get her chance to say yes.

“I literally thought I was never going to see him again,” she said. “I was like, ‘You’re going to jail? How is that going to work?’”

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

Gutierrez, 33, and Juarez, 35, met in August 2020, when a mutual friend invited Gutierrez onto Juarez’s boat at a Riverside County lake. They started hiking together and attended a few Dodgers games every season. In February 2022, Gutierrez gave birth to their first child.

Juarez decided in mid-March that he wanted to marry Gutierrez. A friend had invited them to the Dodgers’ first game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Juarez saw it as a chance to surprise Gutierrez.

The couple and about two dozen friends took a party bus to the game, where they sat under a pavilion near left field. When the seventh-inning stretch arrived, the Dodgers were cruising to an 8-2 win, and Juarez was ready to pop the question.

He said he thought security would simply escort him away after he sneaked onto the field. So without much thinking, he hopped the fence in his Mookie Betts jersey and searched the bleachers for Gutierrez as he knelt.

About eight seconds later, Juarez was putting away the ring when a security officer, whom Juarez said he didn’t see, struck him and sent his ring and Dodgers hat flying. Even Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stopped to watch from a few yards away, then suddenly placed his hands on his head when Juarez was tackled.

“I just thought of my ring — that it wouldn’t get lost,” Juarez said in Spanish.

Juarez said security walked with him to a room inside the stadium, where he said they informed him of his suspension. A spokesman for the Dodgers declined to comment.

After waiting there for about two hours, Juarez said Los Angeles police officers escorted him out of the stadium. Police issued him a citation, according to ABC7.

As Gutierrez traveled home in the party bus, still shocked by Juarez’s actions, she said a police officer called, informing her that they were dropping off Juarez on Sunset Boulevard, where Gutierrez could pick him up.

When Gutierrez arrived around midnight, Juarez got down on one knee and proposed again. They posed for pictures before picking up their son from a relative.

Gutierrez said she slept for about two hours before taking a college midterm the next morning, while Juarez said he spent the weekend physically recovering from being knocked down. As Gutierrez processed the night a few days later, she wondered which of Juarez’s proposals was most memorable.

“They’re both special,” Gutierrez said. “I mean, probably the one that he got tackled. He took a pretty big hit.”

María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.

