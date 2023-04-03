California police union leader charged in opioid smuggling scheme

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The package from China that authorities intercepted in Kentucky last month appeared as a disassembled clock-making kit. But inside, officials found a slew of stickers that later tested positive for fentanyl and oxycodone — two powerful opioids that have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths and a crippling addiction epidemic across the United States.

However, it wasn’t just the sneaky way in which the drugs were smuggled into the country that baffled authorities — “I have not seen drugs sent in this form before,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent wrote in a March 27 complaint. It was the shipment’s intended address: the home of Joanne Segovia, who served as the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, one of the largest police unions in California.

That parcel from China, which officials seized on March 13, was part of an international smuggling ring that distributed synthetic opioids across the country, prosecutors allege — with Segovia, 64, allegedly receiving at least 61 packages from Canada, China, Spain, Britain, Hong Kong, Hungary, India and Singapore going back seven years. Now, the former police union official has been charged with one count of attempting to unlawfully import a controlled substance — a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. An investigation into the ring remains ongoing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said in a news release.

Segovia’s attorney, William J. Edelman, and the San Jose Police Officers’ Association didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. However, Sean Pritchard, the union’s president, told NBC Bay Area that there’s “no indication, zero, that anyone else is involved” from the San Jose law enforcement community.

“She’s been the grandma of the POA,” Pritchard told the outlet about Segovia. “This is not the person we’ve known, the person who has worked with fallen officers’ families, organized fundraisers for officers’ kids — just not who we’ve known over a decade.”

An investigation last year by The Washington Post found that the number of Americans killed by fentanyl overdoses has increased by 94 percent since 2019, with the drug killing an estimated 196 people each day. Though the vast majority of fentanyl now stems from Mexican labs, The Post previously reported that early shipments of the synthetic opioid came from China — smuggled in through mailed packages like the ones Segovia allegedly received.

According to court documents, Segovia’s alleged involvement in a drug network spanning at least three continents can be traced back to October 2015. Since then, large international shipments labeled as carrying wedding party favors, makeup, supplements, shirts and chocolates were mailed to Segovia’s California home, prosecutors allege. Between 2019 and 2023, officials seized and opened five of them, finding a total of 11 pounds of assorted drugs, including opioids and other controlled substances, court documents state.

The investigation into Segovia apparently began with the search of an unnamed operative’s phone. Court documents state that authorities found encrypted messages about Soma pills, a brand-name muscle relaxer, from a “J Segovia” with a San Jose address, which was confirmed as Segovia’s residence by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

When Homeland Security agents questioned Segovia on Feb. 1 about her packages, she said she had ordered only “supplements” and “nothing out of the ordinary,” the complaint states. She refused to let investigators look at her account on CashApp, which facilitates mobile payments, and “claimed to have no idea why her name and address was found in the phone of a suspected drug trafficker,” an agent wrote in court documents.

But a month later, Segovia allegedly called the agents, claiming to have a tip that could aid their investigation. She said she’d found a suspect: “a family friend and housekeeper,” who Segovia said had impersonated her in the WhatsApp communications and made the orders, court records state.

According to the complaint, Segovia told the agents that she didn’t want to “throw [this woman] to the wolves” but that “it all leads to her.”

The agents, however, kept probing, finding that Segovia “made inconsistent statements” about her involvement. They found that Segovia had received at least three letters from U.S. Customs and Border Protection notifying her that the agency had seized shipments of controlled substances destined for her home, according to court records. Responding to a notice letter from July 2019, Segovia told CBP she was “‘abandon[ing]’ her interest in the property” — namely, an opioid shipment worth over $5,000, investigators wrote.

After obtaining consent from Segovia to download WhatsApp messages on her phone, investigators also learned that Segovia had been communicating on the app since 2020 with an unnamed person with an Indian phone number — sending “hundreds of messages” about drugs and photos of PayPal receipts, court documents state.

“Sorry, i had 50 new officers starting today so if I’ve been tied up all morning. I’ll be back on the office within an hour and I’ll take care of all of it! Any news on the soma??” Segovia allegedly wrote to the drug supplier in 2021.

A message she allegedly wrote last year read: “Im so sorry, im on a business trip because we had 2 officers that got shot! I should be home tomorrow night so ill get them shipped as soon as i can.”

According to prosecutors, Segovia also used her office to distribute drugs. For instance, they say, after she was told by the supplier to send a package to a woman in North Carolina, Segovia used the union’s UPS account to make the shipment, according to a photo included in the complaint.

UPDATE: No comment from San Jose police union @ProtectSanJose exec director Joanne Segovia to @JesseKTVU after appearing in fed court, charged by @USAO_NDCA in synthetic-opioid distribution case pic.twitter.com/caip3909Y2 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 31, 2023

On March 24, authorities executed search warrants for Segovia’s home and office — finding 436 pills, including opioids, between both places. Just one day before, she had paid $800 to one of her suppliers for a shipment of drugs, the complaint alleges.

A week later, she turned herself in before making her first court appearance. On Friday, Segovia was granted supervised release; her next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

