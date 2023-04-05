What’s next for Trump after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts

When will he appear in court next? What is the discovery process? Your questions and more answered.

By
and 
April 5, 2023 at 7:51 p.m. EDT
Former President Donald Trump at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday. (Seth Wenig/AP)
During a historic arraignment hearing Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, becoming the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Now, the legal proceedings continue as New York prosecutors set out to build a case and convince a jury that Trump committed these crimes. In turn, Trump and his legal team will have opportunities to persuade the judge and jury that he is innocent. It’s a process that could stretch out for months — or years.

Here is everything you need to know about what happens next in the legal process and what to expect along the way.

