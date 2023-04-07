Army, FBI bust into wrong hotel room, detain guest in training mix-up

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army special operators and FBI agents closed in on a 15th-floor hotel room in downtown Boston on Tuesday night. As part of a training exercise, they entered the room and detained their target. The team handcuffed and interrogated the man in a bathroom for 30 minutes, Boston news channel WCVB reported. Then the group realized its mistake.

The soldiers and federal agents, who were taking part in a Defense Department training exercise, had the wrong room.

They’d expected to detain and interrogate a role player posing as a target — but they’d been given the wrong room number at the Revere, an upscale hotel in downtown Boston near the city’s theater district. Instead, they shook down a — presumably very confused — Delta Air Lines pilot who happened to be staying at the hotel, according to WCVB.

“We’d like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise,” Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for U.S. Army Special Operations Command, said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

An FBI spokesperson also confirmed the mishap and said its Boston Division — along with the Defense Department — are now reviewing the incident “for further action as deemed appropriate.”

“Safety is always a priority for the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” FBI Boston spokesperson Kristen Setera wrote in a statement to The Post.

No one was injured, Setera added.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters on Thursday that city officials expect a thorough investigation.

“Anyone that is here in Boston should be treated with the utmost hospitality and care,” Wu said. “It is just shocking and quite disturbing to learn that this had happened.”

Officers from the Boston Police Department responded to a 911 call made early Wednesday. Radio logs captured a seemingly confused dispatcher relay a bizarre report from hotel security — “bear with me on this one,” he says to a responding officer, before adding that a guest “had people claiming to be FBI agents barge into their room and handcuff them to the bathroom.”

Advertisement

Police found the agents and confirmed they were conducting a training exercise, according to a Boston police incident report. The pilot filed a police report but declined medical treatment, WCVB reported.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines said the company was in regular contact with the pilot to provide support.

It’s not immediately clear why the soldiers and federal agents were training together in a hotel filled with guests. FBI and Army officials did not provide details about the duration of the exercise or what portions of the hotel or surrounding area were involved.

The Revere Hotel did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

In interviews with CBS Boston, other hotel guests described the incident as “very frightening” and “kind of creepy.”

“Just makes you wonder what they could do to folks … and you have no control over it,” one guest told the station.

Burns described the exercise as “essential military training” between the Army and FBI. The exercise has since ended, he told The Post.

“It was just a very unfortunate event,” Burns said. “… We’re extremely apologetic about it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article