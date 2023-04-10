What we know about the Louisville shooting victims

Four people were killed in a mass shooting at Louisville’s Old National Bank on Monday, authorities said. They were identified by police as: Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. Police officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police said.

The shooter — identified by police as Connor Sturgeon, a bank employee — was also fatally shot by police.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Thomas Elliott

Thomas “Tommy” Elliott was an associate of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) who served as a senior vice president of Old National Bank and chair of Beshear’s inaugural committee in 2019.

“Tommy Elliot helped me … to be become governor,” Beshear said at Monday’s news conference. “He gave me advice on being a good dad. … he was an incredible friend.” He added: “The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again.”

The former chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board, Elliott was threatened with arrest in 2016 when he refused to resign at the direction of then-governor Matt Bevin, a Republican. Elliott was appointed to the board by former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear — the current governor’s father.

Andy Beshear, who was attorney general during the controversy, came to Elliott’s aid, asking that an order to reorganize the board be blocked.

A senseless act took the lives of our fellow Kentuckians, including friends of mine. What these families are experiencing is unimaginable. They need us to wrap our arms around them and to love them with all our hearts. 2/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

At a news conference Monday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) said of Elliott: “He was a friend of the governor’s, and he was a friend of mine.”

Members of Elliott’s family declined to comment.

Joshua Barrick

Barrick, 40, was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had been with the company less than a year and was named one of Louisville Business First’s 20 People to Know in Banking in 2020.

Barrick is survived by his wife and two children, according to a post from his church, Holy Trinity Parish Louisville.

“Our hearts are heavy, they are broken, and we are searching for answers,” the church’s pastor wrote on Facebook, who said that the church will gather Monday evening to honor Barrick’s life “and to support and love his family in this most difficult time.”

Barrick graduated from Trinity High School in Louisville and attended Xavier University in Cincinnati. His family declined to comment.

Juliana Farmer

Farmer’s apparent LinkedIn page identified her as a loan analyst at Old National Bank. Her social media posts referenced her children and a grandchild.

Members of the Farmer family declined to comment.

James Tutt

Tutt, 64, was a real estate market executive at Old National Bank, according to his LinkedIn page. He’d been with the company for almost a decade.

David Voegele, Oldham County judge executive, knew Tutt from his 11 years on the board of the Oldham-La Grange Development Authority, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Voegele told the Courier Journal. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Tutt was a lifelong Kentucky resident. He attended Franklin County High School in Frankfort, and later attended the University of Kentucky for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees, according to his social media profiles.

Tutt’s family could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nickolas Wilt

At a news conference, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Wilt just graduated from the police academy on March 31. He was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition, she said.

“His family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer,” she said. “I have been down here with the family giving my love and support.”

Greenberg said at the same news conference, that he, along with the governor and the chief of police, had visited with families of the victims earlier in the day. “We will continue to offer our support and love and anything else we can provide to help them,” he said. “Our entire city is here to wrap our arms around you.”

He said there are plans to raise money for the families of the victims and to hold a community vigil. Beshear said he has ordered flags in the state fly at half-staff until Friday evening.

Beshear called the victims “irreplaceable amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us. … What we need now most is love — love for these families they are going to need that love and we need love for each other. … We will get through this together.”

Alice Crites, Cate Brown and Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

