Kentucky governor grieves close friend killed in Louisville shooting

After a gunman opened fire inside a Louisville bank Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) assumed a role now all too familiar in American political life: that of consoler-in-chief, an elected leader comforting his grief-stricken community. But Beshear was grieving, too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One of the governor’s closest friends was among the four people confirmed dead, and another was hospitalized, Beshear said in emotional remarks shortly after the country’s latest public mass killing.

“This is awful,” he said, visibly shaken as he stood at a lectern and addressed a crowd of reporters.

With the list of mass killings in the United States growing longer nearly every day, Beshear is the most recent example of a politician forced to do double duty after an outbreak of gun violence — offering solace to the loved ones of those lost, while also processing his personal pain in real time.

On Monday, as he addressed the state and nation, Beshear was also mourning Thomas Elliott, a longtime fundraiser for local Democrats who formed a tight bond with Beshear and his father, former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (D). The governor said Elliott was “an incredible friend” who advised him on everything from the law to campaigns to parenting.

“So when we talk about praying, I hope people will,” Beshear said, his voice uneven. “Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies.”

In addition to the four people killed, nine were injured, including a police officer and two civilians in critical condition, officials said Monday afternoon. Authorities shot the assailant, they said, and he died at the scene.

The Louisville rampage, which took place at a downtown location of Old National Bank, was the 16th time this year that a shooting killed at least four people, according to a database maintained by the Gun Violence Archive. Ninety people have died in those incidents across 12 states, and each act of violence has torn through more families, friend groups and communities, leaving concentric circles of suffering.

Beshear, who was elected in 2019, has confronted repeated tragedies during his time leading the state. In 2021, he drew on personal experience while comforting residents following disastrous tornadoes that destroyed wide swaths of the state, including his father’s hometown of Dawson Springs.

As a Democrat in a conservative state, Beshear has sought out centrist ground on gun control debates, declining to support an assault weapons ban, but speaking out in favor of red-flag laws. In his comments Monday, Beshear did not mention any possible new legislation, but said that “in the days that come, we’ll talk about issues.”

Beshear, 45, is the second governor in two weeks to lose a friend in a mass killing. Late last month, a shooter opened fire at a small private school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. Among the victims were substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and head of the school Katherine Koonce, who were both friends with the family of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R). Peak was supposed to have dinner with Tennessee first lady Maria Lee the day she was killed.

“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends,” Lee said in a video address the day after the shooting. Maria Lee, Peak and Koonce had all once taught at the same school, and the three had been friends for years.

More than 20 percent of American adults say they or someone close to them has personally experienced gun violence, according to a survey conducted last year by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago. More than half of Black Americans and over a quarter of Hispanic Americans polled reported a personal tie to gun violence.

For some, the proximity to tragedy galvanizes a push for policy change. And when the person affected is a lawmaker, the attention on their past positions and future actions is magnified. For Lee, a conservative Republican in a state where 6 in 10 residents voted for former president Donald Trump twice, the Nashville shooting appears unlikely to herald a drastic political shift.

Last year, one day after three were killed and 14 injured in a Chattanooga shooting, Lee said he did not support responding to such acts of mass violence with new firearm restrictions or other gun control laws. And last month, in response to the Nashville shooting, Lee said the state should fund more school safety measures, including placing an armed guard at every public and private institution.

In neighboring Kentucky, where Republicans control both chambers of the legislature, lawmakers recently and overwhelmingly passed a bill to make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” which prevents local authorities from enforcing stricter federal firearm regulations.

Beshear, who has said he supports additional gun control measures but can’t make changes without Republican cooperation, neither signed nor vetoed the new legislation, allowing it to take effect late last month. Had he vetoed the bill, state Republicans could have easily overturned it.

On Monday, officials said they would discuss policy changes in the coming days, but urged the public to keep their immediate attention on the victims and their loved ones. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who was shot at in his campaign office while running for office last year, encouraged those who were at the scene to seek support.

“I’m a survivor of a workplace shooting,” he said at a news briefing. “To the people who survived, whether you’re physically hurt or not, I know that you’re hurting too. We are here for you as well.”

Greenberg also described Elliott as a close friend and said the day had been “really difficult to process.”

Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president at Old National Bank and the chair of Beshear’s inaugural committee in 2019. Well-known in Kentucky political circles, Elliott also served as chair of the board that oversaw the state’s pension system until a dispute with former governor Matt Bevin (R).

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” Beshear said. “He was one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job.”

Beshear thanked the police officers who responded to the shooting and credited them with saving the lives of countless others, including two more of his friends — one of whom he had feared dead after receiving an inaccurate report. He described the relief he felt upon learning that the two were still alive and said he visited one of them in the emergency room.

“Today ought to be focused on my friend and on everybody else’s friends and loved ones who are no longer with us,” Beshear said. “I know that I will see Tommy again, and I know that all of these families and friends in this community will be reunited in a better place without violence, without the senselessness and hurt that we feel today.”

Justin Moyer contributed to this report.

