Donors raise $100K for bus driver who resigned after rant against students

Jackie Miller stopped the bus when she smelled perfume in the air. Moments earlier, one of the students riding the Ohio school bus had yelled that someone had sprayed the perfume. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miller, who had driven buses for Amherst Exempted Village Schools — a district about 30 miles from Cleveland — for two and a half years, was allergic to the smell. When this had happened one month earlier, Miller had an asthma attack, she told The Washington Post. She had warned the junior high students not to spray perfume again, as she feared it could lead to another.

But that second time, in late March, she stopped the bus and walked down the aisle, yelling for the student with the perfume to hand it over. Then, Miller “lost it,” she said.

The 68-year-old went on a two-minute rant, yelling with expletives, “I’ve had my fill! I’m done with it!” Miller didn’t know that someone had filmed her March 29 tirade and that it would go viral in just 24 hours. Though some viewers commended her for standing up to the students, others criticized her actions as rash and unnecessary.

“I will never take back what I said,” Miller said. “But I do regret the delivery.”

Miller resigned from her position, believing it was best for her to step down. When asked for comment, Mike Molnar, superintendent of Amherst Exempted Village Schools, pointed to a statement the district sent to parents on the day of the incident.

“The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Molnar said in the statement, adding that Miller’s actions “do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district.”

In the week and a half since the incident, people across the country have rallied around Miller, calling themselves #Teambusdriver. Supporters have raised more than $105,000 as a retirement fund for her.

“This has just floored me,” Miller said.

It was the last thing she expected, especially on March 29, the day of the incident.

After dropping off the students and driving back to the bus garage that afternoon, Miller talked to the dispatcher.

She had been heckled by the same students before, she said. But that day, she had been “so ungodly frustrated,” reaching a breaking point. By the time she got to the bus garage, she was unsure if she’d return to work after the district’s spring break.

“I can’t take it anymore,” she recalled telling the dispatcher. “I’m done with this.”

Later that day, Miller received a call from Molnar, the superintendent. She said she resigned less than a minute into the call. After that, Molnar offered her paid administrative leave while the district investigated the incident, but Miller still wished to resign.

“Right then and there, I said, ‘No, I resign,’” Miller said. “Because in my mind, it was the right thing to do.”

In his statement to Amherst parents, Molnar wrote that the district would “continue to support our bus drivers with proper training and professional development” and said its transportation department would “review its procedures to make sure we are handling situations appropriately for the safety of our students.”

The students who were on the bus during the incident were identified, and those who broke the district’s code of conduct “received appropriate consequences,” according to Molnar. He did not disclose how many students were disciplined or the nature of the consequences.

By the time she resigned, Miller hadn’t yet seen the video of herself that was circulating on social media — but people across the country would watch it and soon begin fundraising for her.

Jacqui Adkins, who lives in nearby Vermilion, Ohio, saw the video on March 30, the day after the incident. The owner of a custom apparel company, Adkins shared a video of Miller’s rant on her business’s Facebook page that morning, thinking some followers might find it entertaining.

She was right — and they wanted more. Adkins started receiving calls and comments from people asking for a shirt inspired by Miller’s tirade.

By the afternoon, her company, Mistakes on the Lake, debuted the shirt, which has a quote from Miller beside an illustration of a bus.

Within 12 hours, Adkins said she had orders from all 50 states. A couple of her customers had also passed along Miller’s contact information, as many had asked for T-shirt proceeds to be donated to the former bus driver.

Once she had the contact information, Adkins arranged for $5 from each T-shirt sale to go directly to the former bus driver.

Adkins and Miller met on March 31. Adkins recalled the first thing Miller asked her: “Honey, how did you even find this video?”

Adkins explained how it had spread online, reading Miller some of the comments supporting her.

That same day, Jeff Grob, another Ohio resident, contacted Miller. He had seen the video, set up a GoFundMe for her and planned to add her as the beneficiary once they were able to connect.

Grob started the fundraising page quickly after seeing the video, knowing she would probably lose her job and might need help afterward. A father of two, Grob also said he hoped to bring awareness to “the way that our teachers, subs, janitors, bus drivers, the way they’re treated by these kids at the schools.”

“I know she got a little out of character,” he said, “but we’ve all gotten to that point with our kids at some point, and then we’re not proud.”

Grob set an initial goal of $10,000 on the fundraising page but kept raising it as donations flooded in. Some people commented that they also worked in schools and dealt with similar behavior.

As of Monday, the page’s goal was set to $200,000.

“I’m just so happy that she’s going to get to do things in life that she’s so selflessly put aside to take care of these kids,” Grob said.

Miller has plans to use the money to pay off her car loan. Beyond that, she’s not sure what comes next.

And as for driving buses, Miller said she may go back to it — but with one condition.

“I don’t think I’ll work with kids anymore,” she said.

