She said honking her horn at a protest was free speech. Judges disagreed.

Susan Porter honked her horn repeatedly on Oct. 17, 2017, as she drove past protesters denouncing Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) for his support of President Donald Trump. Little did she know, her beeps of solidarity would start a legal saga that would last more than five years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy ticketed Porter that day, citing a California law against misusing car horns. She filed a federal lawsuit in 2018, alleging that the law was unconstitutional and violated her right to free speech.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled against Porter. In upholding a lower court’s decision, the panel determined that the First Amendment does not protect Californians who honk their horns to express political speech — or for any reason other than alerting people to dangers on the road.

David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, which represented Porter, told The Washington Post that the panel’s decision “punishes a very common and ordinary form of political expression that people engage in every day.”

In a statement, San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said her deputies “use discretion and their best judgment when enforcing the laws of the state of California,” adding that “we appreciate the court’s consideration and the resultant decision in this case.”

By the fall of 2017, Porter had been a regular at weekly protests outside Issa’s district office in Vista, Calif., about 10 miles from where she lived, her suit says. The demonstrations started soon after Trump won the presidency in November 2016 and continued until April 2018.

Porter was at one the October protest when several San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrived and started putting parking tickets on cars, according to her lawsuit. Afraid they would give her one, Porter got in her car and left, but as she drove past her fellow protesters, she honked her horn in three bursts of 14 beeps in total.

The crowd cheered, the suit says.

One of the deputies ordered her to pull over and cited her for misusing her car horn, according to the suit. State law allows drivers to “when reasonably necessary to insure safe operation … give audible warning” with their horn but states that it “shall not otherwise be used, except as a theft alarm system.”

In a letter dated Nov. 9, 2017, Porter’s lawyer asked then-Sheriff William Gore not to enforce the law “against protected speech,” the suit says. The sheriff’s chief legal adviser allegedly wrote back nearly three weeks later declining to do so and asserting that Porter’s ticket wasn’t about any message she may have been trying to convey but rather “a straight forward violation” of the law.

“Whether your legal theory is valid or not is something that is best left for a court to decide,” the adviser wrote in the letter, according to the suit.

Porter’s citation was dismissed in February 2018 when the deputy failed to show up to court, the suit states. Still, in June 2018, Porter filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District of Southern California against the San Diego County sheriff, saying that enforcing the law had “chilled” her from fully exercising her right to free speech. Afraid she might be cited again, Porter had refrained from honking to communicate her support for several political protests she had driven by since being ticketed outside Issa’s office.

“[I]f I was driving down the freeway and there was a banner that said ‘Support Our Veterans,’ I now would not honk my horn because the [California Highway Patrol] could pull me over,” Porter testified, according to the appeals court ruling.

In February 2021, a judge ruled against Porter, who appealed the decision later that month. A three-judge panel heard her appeal in March 2022 and issued its decision Friday.

Writing for the majority, Judge Michelle Friedland sided with the state’s expert witness, California Highway Patrol Sgt. William Beck, who testified that “when a vehicle horn is used improperly, it can create a dangerous situation by startling or distracting drivers and others” and that “the vehicle horn’s usefulness as a warning device would be diminished if law enforcement officers were unable to enforce” the law.

Agreeing, Friedland wrote that for “the horn to serve its intended purpose as a warning device, it must not be used indiscriminately.”

In her dissenting opinion, Judge Marsha Berzon blasted Beck’s testimony as anecdotal, unscientific and unconvincing, noting that he was able to provide only three examples from his 24-year career when he was startled by a rogue horn blast.

“In none of these examples did Beck report any actual danger created by the honk,” Berzon wrote.

Loy, Porter’s lawyer, agreed that the witness was unconvincing. If one officer’s anecdotal experience is “enough to silence your right to free speech, we don’t have a First Amendment,” he said.

Loy said he and Porter are still deciding whether to take the case to the full appeals court, which covers seven Western states as well as Alaska and Hawaii, and they have until April 21 to do so.

