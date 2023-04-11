Their home is 100 square feet. A White House trip expanded their world.

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Whenever Xiaoping Su has time off work, she tries to take her 9-year-old daughter, Fifianna, outside. They roam as far as they can on foot in San Francisco — to Golden Gate Park, the zoo or a library. Every excursion is a chance for Su to show her daughter more of the world, she said. When they return home, Fifianna’s world — like many families in San Francisco’s Chinatown — shrinks back down to the 100-square-foot room where Su’s family of four lives in a cramped single-room-occupancy (SRO) building.

On Monday, Su took Fifianna to the White House.

An unlikely invitation and a last-ditch fundraising effort by the Chinatown Community Development Center, a San Francisco nonprofit, allowed the Sus to make a dream trip to Washington and attend the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday. Fifianna spent the day hunting for Easter eggs, roaring with a model dinosaur and exploring D.C.’s monuments, thousands of miles farther than she had ever traveled from home.

“Hopefully she is inspired by all these new things,” Su said in Cantonese through an interpreter. “… Her dream can grow bigger than [our] SRO.”

Su moved to San Francisco from Guangzhou, China, with her husband in 2012, she said. The Sus, like many newly arrived immigrants, moved into a small room in a single-room-occupancy building — cramped apartment blocks where families fashion living spaces out of 100-square-foot rooms and share kitchens and toilets. They’re often the only option for new arrivals seeking not only affordable housing, but also a community to help connect them to job opportunities and overcome language barriers, said Malcolm Yeung, the executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center.

Su, who works as a receptionist, shares the room with her husband, Fifianna and her eldest daughter, Ruyi. The burdens of raising a family in a single room multiplied when the coronavirus confined everyone to their homes. Su felt trapped, she said. There isn’t enough space for Ruyi and Fifianna to study at separate desks, and Fifianna frequently disconnected from her online classes because of the room’s poor internet signal.

As the pandemic receded, Su’s concerns as a parent lingered. She “absolutely” frets about broadening Fifianna’s world and showing her more than their room’s four walls, she said.

Then, on April 4, Su was offered a chance to visit the White House.

The invite came from the Chinatown Community Development Center, which had received three tickets to attend the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll from a fellow nonprofit, the National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development. The tickets have traditionally been offered as a perk to nonprofit staffers, Yeung said. But this year, he felt the urge to do something different.

“Something just hit me,” Yeung said. “… Everything we went through [during] the pandemic had me thinking about what opportunities we could bring back to the community.”

The Chinatown Community Development Center, which performs outreach for SRO residents, picked one family from its network of hundreds at random and landed on the Sus. Su was stunned and “very happy” when she found out, she said — but she didn’t tell Fifianna at first because she wasn’t sure how she could afford to fly across the country to attend.

The same day, the nonprofit launched a fundraiser for the Sus’ trip. Yeung wasn’t sure what to expect. The fundraiser asked for $6,000 to pay for flights and lodging for Su, Fifianna and an interpreter from the CCDC, and it went up less than a week before the Egg Roll. But donations poured in, and an article in the San Francisco Standard shared the family’s story. In two days, the fundraiser exceeded its goal.

Su asked that the CCDC use the remaining money from the fundraiser, which ultimately raised over $10,000, to help other families pursuing similar opportunities.

“I’m very happy that everyone was pouring their heart to help us,” Su said. “Knowing that there’s support for us and they’re out there for us, I’m just really thankful.”

Su and Fifianna arrived in D.C. on Sunday evening — Fifianna’s first trip outside of California — and checked into a room at the Hyatt near the National Mall. It was about three times the size of their SRO apartment and, finally, the Sus had a bathroom and shower to themselves. They were elated but went straight to bed, said Sandy Jiang, the interpreter who accompanied them. Su had just finished a night shift before getting on the flight.

They arrived at the White House early Monday morning. On a sunny South Lawn, they saw President Biden and first lady Jill Biden give speeches. Then Su turned Fifianna loose on the educational booths and activities that were set out for the 30,000 attendees. This year’s theme for the Egg Roll, “EGGucation,” delighted Fifianna, who likes art and math. Her highlight was watching a “rocket science” demonstration livened by an instructor creating smoke from dry ice, she said.

The Sus spent the rest of the day at the Mall, stopping by the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial. They planned to return to San Francisco on Tuesday with plenty of souvenirs — candy and chocolate from the Egg Roll and a collection of photos of flowers that Fifianna stopped to take during the trip for her older sister — and the rush of an eye-opening experience Su always wanted for her daughter.

“I think Fifianna today, she was very inspired,” Jiang said. “She’s telling me that she wants to become a librarian and read books to other kids, too.”

Su said she hopes to move out of the SRO building her family lives in, adding that she’s been on a waitlist for affordable housing for several years. Fifianna has never complained about living there, but she’s wished to someday have her own room, Su said.

Fifianna had another wish — to take her mother to Italy or France one day when she’s older.

“She knows that her dream, her future, her life is more than what she is,” Su said. “And is more than just the space [we’re] living in right now.”

