Toxic smoke from Indiana industrial fire forces evacuation order for 2,000

A fire at a massive plastic storage facility in Richmond, Ind., led to an evacuation order for the 2,000 residents within a half-mile radius of the blaze.
Local firefighters “knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when, this was going to happen,” Brown said. The facility is about 175,000 square feet. It was “completely full” from “floor to ceiling and wall to wall,” Brown said.
The evacuation order is not expected to be lifted tonight, Dave Snow, the town’s mayor, said on social media.
“It’s going to burn for a few days,” Steve Jones, the Indiana state fire marshal, who was speaking with Brown, said.
The smoke is “definitely toxic,” Jones told reporters.
Plumes of smoke could be seen from the firehouse before firefighters rushed to the scene, Brown said. Those who first arrived at the facility found a burning semitrailer loaded with plastic.
No one was hurt, according to Tammy Spears, an official at the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency. One firefighter twisted his ankle but has been released, she said.