Politics Local journalists covering shootings share their pain on air Broadcast journalists from Louisville stations WHAS, WDRB and WAVE reacted in real time to the news of a mass shooting hitting the community they live and report on. (Jayne Orenstein/WHAS 11 News, WDRB, WAVE)

Shortly after a gunman stormed a Louisville bank early Monday, Hayley Minogue, the co-anchor of “Good Morning Kentuckiana,” a morning news show, interviewed a survivor who had blood on his shirt. She held his hand as they talked. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Have you called your people?” Minogue of WHAS 11 asked. When the survivor said no, because he left his belongings inside the bank, Minogue replied, “Do you need my phone?”

Later that morning Hayley’s colleague, Eric King, warned viewers in the metro area of nearly 600,000 residents, “we’re going to know somebody at some point that’s affected by this.”

One of those who knew victims was Olivia Russell, a reporter at Wave News. During her live shot not far away, she told viewers: “I know people have been texting me and unfortunately I even know people who were involved and injured in this shooting and that’s where it just really hits home.”

On display Monday in Louisville was part of a growing, and uniquely American, trend: empathetic and emotional news coverage from local journalists while covering mass killings. It can cut a striking contrast to the more traditional and distanced television reports from New York and Washington, media centers far from the live scene.

On local news programs after shootings, viewers see teary eyes, hear cracked voices, and watch in real time as familiar faces process the unthinkable.

In February a reporter in Orlando broke down on air while reporting on the fatal shooting of a fellow journalist. Last month, a rotating crew of reporters at News Channel 5 Nashville disclosed their direct connections to the Covenant School, where a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults before being killed by police. And days ago a Fox News reporter in Denver interrupted her live coverage of a shooting at a high school to hug her son, who is a student there.

“There’s no way you would have let your kid walk by [without hugging them],” said reporter Alicia Acuna.

The workplace attack in Louisville was the 16th mass killing in the United States in which four or more people were fatally shot in 2023, according to a database maintained by Northeastern University, the Associated Press and USA Today. As the number of people killed and injured by this type of violence increases, so do the number of people directly touched by it, including the local journalists who are called to work at those scenes.

And as Gen Z — dubbed the “mass shooting generation” by one of its members, Rep. Max Frost (D-Fla.) — enters the workforce, a new crop of reporters are revealing their own experience with gun violence. While reporting on the Covenant School shooting, reporter Joylyn Bukovac said in a WSMV4 segment, “I’m actually a school shooting survivor.”

Over at News Channel 5 Nashville, journalist Hunter Hoagland acknowledged last week that he had grown up “ten minutes down the street” from Columbine, the area in Colorado — where two teenage gunmen killed 12 students and one adult in 1999.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that all of this time later that we are still having this conversation,” Hoagland said in the studio on Monday, more than a thousands miles away and two decades after that shooting. “Now it’s our community who is faced with how we move forward in the coming days.”

In Louisville on Monday, television reporters reacted with emotions ranging from empathy and anger to befuddled frustration.

“I’ve been afraid to be mad,” said King, an award-winning journalist with two decades of experience, told viewers minutes after the bank shooting. “I’m not afraid to be angry about this because it’s anger-inducing.”

Viewers watched Minogue and King standing in the bank’s parking lot, not far from the first responders. The two journalists occasionally whipped out their phones to check for updates, and talk to one another as they processed in real time what was taking place. King — apparently in a workout outfit — told viewers “this is not the part that we like to show you but today I have no problem with you seeing it because it’s just not — it’s unnecessary and it needs to not happen anymore.”

WDRB reporter Dalton Godbey stood down the street from the bank, practically touching the yellow police caution tape behind him. He described speaking earlier, and off-camera, with a person who had rushed out of the bank. “Hard to really put into words Sterling, I’ll be honest with you,” Godbey said to his colleague in the studio, Sterling Riggs.

Godbey then admitted he “wasn’t able to get any more information from him as he mentioned he needed some space and that is totally understandable.”

Referring to gun violence more broadly, Godbey told his colleague, “This is evidence that it can happen anywhere at any time and it has happened here in downtown Louisville, a place right in the heart of our city and there are people who we know, who we love and who we care about that are going to be deeply impacted by this.”

Back at Wave News’s studio, reporters spoke with Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.), who was still in Washington but planning to catch a flight shortly to get back to Louisville.

One of those reporters was anchor John Boel — no newcomer to this type of story. He had reported on the deadly Standard Gravure shooting in Louisville in 1989 and revisited the issue in an emotional anniversary segment just three years ago. But on Monday, even Boel seemed unnerved.

Boel told the congressman that he was disturbed nowadays “when I go take a dinner break,” and drive through the town seeing several devices meant to automatically detect the sound of gunfire. Boel noted that the focus on the shooting at the Old National Bank was “broken up” because there was another, unrelated shooting in Louisville.

Then Boel asked the congressman a question. How did it feel, he asked, to be “existing in a place that’s kind of scary now?”

