Louisville shooter bought AR-15 legally, authorities say

The gunman who killed five people and injured eight in a Monday shooting in downtown Louisville legally purchased the AR-15 rifle he used in the shooting six days before carrying out the attack, authorities said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The police department on Tuesday afternoon will release body-camera footage from the officers who responded to the mass shooting at the Old National Bank, Louisville interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference. Authorities also plan to release audio from 911 calls, Kevin Trager, a spokesman for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, told The Washington Post.

The shooter, whom police identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was a full-time employee of the bank and carried out a targeted attack, Trager said. Sturgeon “was targeting co-workers,” Trager told The Post. He said the mayor’s office had seen footage that the gunman had live-streamed on Instagram during his attack. The footage was no longer on Instagram, he said.

“The mayor is saying that this was a targeted attack, and he’s saying that because the shooter, we believe, specifically targeted the people that he worked with in that building,” Trager said. “He worked there every day and … he was aware that those people would be in the office.”

Sturgeon had contacted at least one person saying he was suicidal and contemplating doing harm and had left a note behind, Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.) said at the news conference.

Responding to reports of a shooting within minutes, officers stopped the gunman, but he had already shot more than a dozen people. There were “a lot” of people in the building during the shooting whose lives probably were saved by the police response, Trager said. Police fatally shot Sturgeon at the scene.

Four patients were still being treated at University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday, the hospital said in an update. One of the victims, Officer Nickolas Wilt, was in critical condition, and three were stable in fair condition. One of the patients had improved from critical to fair, the hospital said, and four others injured had been discharged.

Wilt, 23, underwent brain surgery after being shot in the head when responding to the shooting. Wilt was on his fourth-ever shift as a police officer, McGarvey said. He had made “some positive progress” by Monday evening, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told CBS News on Tuesday.

The five, not including the gunman, who died in the shooting were: Thomas Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57.

It was the 15th mass killing in the United States in which four or more people were killed in 2023, according to a database maintained by Northeastern University, the Associated Press and USA Today.

In Kentucky, the shooting ignited the familiar, and often fruitless, debate over gun laws that frequently occurs after mass killings. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was close friends with Elliott. Greenberg, who survived a shooting at his campaign office last year, was friends with Elliott and Eckert. In Nashville, two victims of a school shooting two weeks earlier were friends with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and his family. Tennessee lawmakers have not taken any clear action related to guns, except to expel two Black legislators from the House of Representatives for interrupting a legislative session to join a pro-gun-control demonstration.

Greenberg called on Kentucky lawmakers to allow Louisville to make its own gun laws and to change a state law that governs what happens to guns used in crimes.

“Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” Greenberg said. “Think about that. That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day.”

He said he wanted to work with state lawmakers, saying that “if you support police officers like Officer Wilt and Officer Galloway, who heroically ran into a barrage of fire from a waiting assailant with an assault rifle, if you support local decision-making to address local issues … please give Louisville the autonomy to deal with our unique gun violence epidemic.”

Under a policy known as preemption, some states, including Kentucky, don’t allow municipalities to make gun laws stricter than the state’s.

“The laws we have now are enabling violence and murder,” Greenburg said. “It’s time to change those laws to save lives.”

