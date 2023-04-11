Donor blood saved lives in Louisville. Officials are asking for more.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville’s mayor and local health officials are calling on residents to roll up their sleeves and give blood, saying the strong supply of donor blood helped save lives after the mass shooting at a Louisville bank Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Donating blood now helps us in the future,” University of Louisville Health chief medical officer Jason Smith said during a news conference Tuesday. “The lives that were saved yesterday were because of the American Red Cross and the blood that they had on the shelves.”

Smith said the hospital used 170 units of blood after Monday’s tragedy, a volume that “far outstrips our hospital capacity.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) highlighted blood donation as a way residents could take action if they wanted to support victims and first responders, noting that victims of gunshot wounds require significantly more blood than those with other types of injuries.

A 2018 analysis by Johns Hopkins University researchers found that gunshot victims are approximately five times more likely to require blood transfusions and require 10 times more blood than those injured in stabs, falls or motor vehicle crashes.

“This tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood that’s already on hand and on the shelves that helps during an emergency,” Steve Cunanan, chief executive of the Kentucky Red Cross, said during Tuesday’s media briefing.

O-negative type was in highest demand, Cunanan said, since emergency room personnel can reach for the universal donor when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Calls for blood donations typically surge after mass casualty events, such as the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., last year that killed 19 students and two teachers — and the local community often steps up. Following the 2017 mass killing in Las Vegas, residents formed lines that twisted around city blocks, in some cases queuing for hours to donate blood. Still, the blood supply often struggles to keep up with demand since only about 3 percent of people old enough to donate blood do so yearly, according to the American Red Cross.

The shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville prompted a flood of ambulances, police and fire crews who responded to a bank employee’s roughly nine-minute assault on his colleagues. The gunman killed five people and wounded eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Though police were able to stop the gunman in about three minutes, he had already shot more than a dozen people. Among those injured was Nickolas Wilt, a rookie Louisville officer in his fourth-ever shift on the job Monday when he was shot in the head responding to the incident. Officials Tuesday said Wilt was in critical condition and had to undergo brain surgery.

The injuries from Monday’s shooting were undoubtedly more catastrophic due to the shooter’s use of an AR-15-style rifle.

“It literally can pulverize bones, it can shatter your liver and it can provide this blast effect,” Joseph Sakran, a gunshot survivor who advocates for gun violence prevention and a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, told The Washington Post in a story last month examining the devastating effects of bullets from AR-15 rifles on bodies.

Greenberg struck a sobering tone in his remarks Tuesday, noting that the need for communities to pull together in response to mass killings won’t stop until lawmakers enact meaningful gun-control reform.

“This isn’t about partisan politics, this is about life and death. This is about preventing tragedies,” he said. “You may think this will never happen to you [...]. The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore.”

