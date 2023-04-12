Survivors of deadly Mexico kidnapping recount events for the first time

Mexican and U.S. authorities vowed to investigate the kidnappings of four Americans in Matamoros, after two of them were found dead on March 7. (Video: Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)

Two Americans who survived a violent kidnapping in northern Mexico in March recounted the terrifying five-day ordeal in an interview posted online overnight Tuesday. Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams described the harrowing experience of being held captive while watching their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown die, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that a man, who turned from captor to savior, said their group was targeted by accident and apologized.

Family members said the group drove from South Carolina to the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, so McGee could get an abdominoplasty — known as a tummy tuck. The city is known for offering cheap medical services.

The group’s rented minivan had just crossed the border from Brownsville, Tex., on March 3 when McGee said the first sign of trouble came: A car honked its horn. Brown told them not to stop because he saw a gun, she said.

After they turned onto a main street, the shooting started, Williams recounted from a wheelchair. He said their assailants shot Brown and Woodard after they hopped out of the vehicle.

A man with a small gun started rapping on McGee’s window, so Williams said he got out but was shot in both legs.

After being robbed, McGee said the armed men loaded the group of four — all alive at this point — into a truck, footage of which went viral soon after their abduction.

Williams remembered seeing Brown’s back in the truck. “He was hit two times, and big chunks of meat was gone,” he said.

They drove for 10 to 15 minutes, and when they stopped, Williams recounted how Woodard said his final words: “I love y’all. I’m gone.”

Cooper asked McGee if she said anything to Woodard, who was her cousin. “I just told him I was sorry,” she recalled.

After they were forced out of the truck, Williams remembered receiving rudimentary medical treatment: A two-by-four splint around his legs that he said did more harm than good and stitches that quickly came apart.

McGee was in another room with Brown.

“I just told him I’m sorry because I asked him to come with me,” she said. He responded, “It’s okay, I’m your brother. I’m supposed to be there for you. I love you,” McGee recalled.

He died about an hour later, she said.

In a surreal moment, she said one of the guards was watching footage of their kidnapping. She asked to see the video, so the guard turned his phone around and showed her.

“I just started crying,” she said. She said she felt like she would never go home.

“I just didn’t know [if] our families knew anything that happened to us,” McGee said.

After their captors took her and Williams to another location with other kidnapped people, McGee said they received their first sign of hope: A man claiming to be an American who explained why they’d been targeted.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring your two brothers back, but we’re sorry,” McGee remembers the man saying. “Somebody made the wrong call, they was high and drunk.”

She said he told them he was “fighting with my boss for him to give y’all up.”

He came back a day or so later and told them he was freeing them but that he was also joining them. “When I give y’all up, I’m going to leave, too, because they [will] kill me for letting y’all go,” McGee recounted him saying.

The man blindfolded McGee and Williams and loaded them into a vehicle. The bodies of Brown and Woodard were placed on top of Williams to hide him, he said.

They drove for a bit and switched vehicles to avoid authorities or the cartel, McGee said. They stopped driving at about 3 a.m. and were placed in a shack.

Days after the ordeal began, Mexican authorities received a tip and found McGee and Williams along with the bodies of Brown and Woodard.

Days later, The Washington Post reported, police found five men bound with zip ties in a truck near the intersection where the Americans were taken. An accompanying note said the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel wanted to “hand over” those behind the kidnapping.

It isn’t unheard of for cartels to turn over gunmen whose actions have upset Mexican or U.S. officials, The Post reported. The Gulf Cartel is a major crime group that smuggles drugs and migrants and engages in extortion and illegal fuel sales — but the cartel also has a history of giving up members who have caused unnecessary problems for them.

The Post reported that officials at the time had no confirmation that the five men were involved in the kidnapping.

McGee and Williams are still healing from the traumatic event. The group of four grew up together in South Carolina, their family has said.

“They didn’t deserve that. None of us deserved it. But we’re alive — we have a lot of recovering to do,” McGee said, according to CNN.

