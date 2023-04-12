She died in a Pa. chocolate factory explosion. Her family wants answers.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On March 24, the smell of gas allegedly began to permeate a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa. Though employees raised concerns about a potential gas leak, they were told to continue working, according to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed Tuesday by one of the workers’ families. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Around 5 p.m. that day, a massive blast shook the small borough about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The R.M. Palmer factory was reduced to rubble. The workers who had been churning chocolate inside it were trapped under the debris. Throughout the next 48 hours, first responders desperately combed through the remains of the leveled factory in search of survivors — an operation that would only find one and end with a death toll of seven.

Among those killed was Judith Lopez-Moran, a 55-year-old mother of three who was selfless and pious, according to her obituary. Now her family is seeking answers about her death.

“The family needs and deserves answers as to why Judith Lopez-Moran went to work that day and did not make it home,” Andrew R. Duffy, an attorney representing the family, told The Washington Post. “They want to know, most importantly, what happened, who can be held accountable and what safety procedures and changes can be put into place so that no family in the country has to go through what they’re going through right now — a horrific grieving process.”

Authorities said seven people were killed after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., on March 24. (Video: Reuters)

The wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Lopez-Moran’s family in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas names R.M. Palmer and UGI, a Pennsylvania-based natural gas and electric power distribution company, as defendants — claiming that the companies’ failure to respond to a potential gas leak led to “preventable” death and suffering.

R.M. Palmer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for UGI said the company “does not comment on pending litigation” and referred The Post to the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency that launched an investigation into the incident on March 28.

Keith Holloway, an NTSB spokesperson, said early information points to the involvement of a gas pipeline. The agency — tasked with investigating transportation accidents — got involved because a pipeline is considered a “form of transportation that carries product,” he said. The ongoing probe, which could take between 12 and 14 months to complete, “will focus on what, how and why the explosion occurred” — with a preliminary report possibly becoming available within a month, Holloway said.

“NTSB is continuing to gather evidence about how the building was supplied with natural gas and point of ignition, interview witnesses, examine the pipeline for fractures, any damage to [the] pipeline, a chronology of events leading up to the explosion, among other issues that may come up as the investigation continues,” Holloway added.

But the prolonged timeline of the investigation has left Lopez-Moran’s loved ones in “an information vacuum,” Duffy, their attorney said — which is ultimately their impetus to enter legal proceedings.

“This lawsuit empowers the family to start using the rules of court and the depth of the discovery process to get answers,” Duffy said. “We will seek to get as much information as we can and then seek the preservation of all evidence.”

On March 24, shrapnel flew into the air and a big, dark cloud of smoke engulfed the area surrounding the factory, best known for its chocolate bunnies and seasonal sweets. The powerful blast left nearby buildings — including businesses, residences and a church — damaged and with cracked windows. Some residents were displaced from their homes.

Shortly before, workers had smelled gas and notified R.M. Palmer, but the company “did nothing,” the lawsuit alleges — instead, it “made a representation to the factory workers, including Judith Lopez-Moran, that the factory was safe and that there was no gas leak,” the suit states. The building was not evacuated, the lawsuit adds.

Patricia Borges, a R.M. Palmer worker who survived the blast and was friends with Lopez-Moran, told the Associated Press she had noticed the strong odor — and notified her supervisors about it — just 30 minutes before the factory became engulfed in flames, setting her body ablaze.

“I asked God why he was giving me such a horrible death,” she told the news agency. “I asked him to save me, that I didn’t want to die in the fire.”

Borges then fell into a vat of chocolate — which extinguished the flames on her body and saved her life, she said. Nine hours later, a rescue dog found her, bruised, fractured and screaming for help.

“I wanted to speak so that this will be prevented in the future,” Borges told the AP from her hospital bed. “For my colleague Judy, I want there to be justice.”

R.M. Palmer has since created an employee crisis hotline and assembled a list of resources for workers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this difficult time,” the company said in a message on their website addressed to “our R.M. Palmer teammates.” “We continue to offer our heartfelt condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and hope those injured will recover quickly.”

But for Lopez-Moran’s family, thoughts and prayers can’t counter the grief of “having seven souls not return home from what should be a safe place to work,” Duffy said.

“It’s just inexcusable, unacceptable and devastating,” Duffy said, adding that his law firm, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, is representing more than a dozen other victims who “will also individually get their day in court.”

