Louisville shooter’s mother warned 911 her son was heading to bank

The Louisville shooter’s mother called 911 on Monday morning to warn that her son was armed and headed to Old National Bank, according to more than an hour’s worth of 911 call audio released Wednesday that included whispered pleas for help from inside the bank and witnesses to the shooting.

By the time police received the mother’s call, the dispatcher indicated the shooting was already underway. The gunman, 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon, killed five people and injured eight in the downtown shooting before he was killed by police.

“We don’t even own guns. I don’t know where he would’ve gotten a gun,” Sturgeon’s mother told the dispatcher in one of 12 calls released by Louisville Metro Police Department. “I don’t know what to do. I need your help.”

“He has a gun, and he’s heading toward the Old National,” she said, explaining that she wasn’t sure what her son’s plan was and had learned of his actions from his roommate. “I’m so sorry. I’m getting details secondhand. I’m learning it now. Oh, lord.”

She grew frantic over the course of the call. “He’s never hurt anyone. He’s a really good kid,” she said. “He’s nonviolent. He’s never done anything.”

Sturgeon’s mother asked if she should head to the bank, but the dispatcher urged her not to because the shooting was already happening. “I don’t want you to go to the location,” the dispatcher told the mother. “We have a situation that’s going on down there right now. We have already had calls from other people.”

The 3 minute, 23 second phone call between the dispatcher and Sturgeon’s mother was among 11 other 911 calls made that morning from inside and outside the bank, including at least one caller who said she saw the shooting over a video conference.

Another caller, who said she was hiding in a conference room inside the bank, whispered to the dispatcher, “I can hear gunshots.” Multiple rounds of fire are heard in the nearly 11-minute call. The dispatcher told the caller that officers were on their way.

“I know, but how long?” the caller whispered. “How long will it be before they get here?” The caller remained on the phone with the dispatcher until the gunman was killed by officers.

One caller from inside the bank told the 911 dispatcher that he had trouble getting through to police. After being asked to stop yelling by the dispatcher, he responds, “Yeah, because you won’t … answer.”

The Louisville mayor’s spokesman, Kevin Trager, told The Washington Post that Sturgeon was a full-time employee of the bank and was “targeting co-workers.” He was armed with an AR-15 rifle that he had bought legally six days before the attack, authorities said. Three victims remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, and Louisville residents have been reeling in the days since.

The five people killed by the gunman were identified by authorities as: Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57. A rookie police officer, Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police said.

The Sturgeon family released a statement through an attorney Tuesday night.

“No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department,” the statement read.

“While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act,” the statement added. “While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully” with law enforcement officials.

