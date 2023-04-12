Basquiat paintings hung in a museum. An auctioneer admitted to faking them.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The paintings bore many of the hallmarks of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the late New York painter celebrated for his distillations of class and social conflict. They were painted on cardboard, and they had a weathered look that could have dated them in the 1980s, when Basquiat came to prominence. Some carried the painter’s signature motif of a crown.

That’s how Michael Barzman, a Los Angeles auctioneer, described them, prosecutors said. He told prospective buyers that he had discovered them in an incredible moment of serendipity when he purchased a neglected storage lot previously owned by acclaimed TV writer Thaddeus Mumford Jr., according to court documents. In February 2022, the paintings were displayed in a Basquiat exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida.

Then a single detail called the entire collection into question. Days after the exhibit opened, a New York Times article noted that the back of one of the cardboard canvases, which appeared to be taken from a FedEx shipping box, carried a label printed in a font that hadn’t been used before 1994 — six years after Basquiat’s death.

Agents from the FBI’s Art Crime Team raided the Orlando Museum of Art in June, seizing the paintings in an investigation into their provenance. The scandal prompted the firing of the museum’s director.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that the bulk of the paintings displayed last year were hastily made fakes — and that Barzman had admitted to helping create them after initially denying so when questioned by investigators.

Barzman, 45, was charged with and pleaded guilty to making false statements to a government agency, the Central District of California’s U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Barzman’s attorney, Joel Koury, described him as a man in a desperate situation who made bad decisions along the way.

“For decades Mr. Barzman was unable to get health insurance while battling cancer. Drowning in debt, he panicked and joined this scheme and lied when initially confronted,” Koury said. “More recently, he has fully cooperated with law enforcement to try to rectify his initial poor judgement.”

Basquiat’s artwork has fetched prices upward of $100 million since his death in 1988. They are often the targets of forgers, and several art collection websites warn of fakes and offer advice in authenticating his paintings.

As early as 2012, Barzman schemed with an associate to create paintings in the style of Basquiat and pass them off as authentic works, according to his plea deal.

Barzman and his associate, identified only as “J.F.”, worked together to create approximately 20 to 30 artworks on cardboard, according to the plea deal. J.F. spent between five and 30 minutes on each painting, according to court documents. J.F. and Barzman then placed them outdoors to make them appear aged and older than they were, the documents add.

Barzman crafted the story behind his supposed discovery of the Basquiat paintings using his own business, prosecutors said. He ran an auctioneering company that focused on flipping the contents of storage units and had purchased a unit previously used by Mumford Jr., the screenwriter. He then told buyers that he’d found the paintings in Mumford Jr.'s storage unit and provided a notarized document affirming the claim, according to the plea deal.

Word of the discovered paintings eventually made it to the Orlando Museum of Art. Most of the 25 paintings featured in the February 2022 exhibit, dubbed the “Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection,” were created by Barzman and J.F., prosecutors said.

Besides the suspicious font on the cardboard, the Times story cast further doubt on the authenticity of the artwork: Mumford Jr.'s family expressed skepticism that the writer-producer, who died in 2018, ever purchased a Basquiat painting.

On June 24, the FBI raided the museum and took all 25 paintings from the exhibit, the Times reported.

The search warrant that authorized the paintings’ seizure revealed that the FBI had been investigating Barzman’s paintings as early as 2013. The search warrant stated that in 2012, several people purchased purported Basquiat paintings from an unnamed buyer who signed a notarized document affirming that the paintings were authentic works previously owned by Mumford Jr.

Those individuals then contacted Mumford Jr., who told them he never owned the paintings, the FBI alleged. The individuals allegedly pressured Mumford Jr. to sign another document affirming the authenticity of the paintings. Mumford Jr. refused, and in 2017, he told investigators he’d never met with Basquiat or purchased any of his paintings.

The FBI interviewed Barzman four times in 2022 as they investigated the paintings, according to the plea deal. Thrice, prosecutors said Barzman denied knowing that the paintings were inauthentic or creating them himself.

During the third interview, agents confronted Barzman with an even more damaging piece of evidence, prosecutors said: One of the paintings that he’d sold, and that was later displayed in the Orlando Museum of Art, had a shipping label bearing Barzman’s name and former address on the back of the cardboard it was painted on.

During the fourth interview in October 2022, Barzman confessed to creating the paintings with J.F., according to the plea deal.

Barzman faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office said. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

