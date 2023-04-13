Fed up, Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates ‘giant pothole’ in L.A.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most people whine into the void about potholes, or maybe they whine about them to public works officials. Then, they do nothing, driving past the ever-growing craters, sometimes forgetting about them until once again falling victim to a jolt and a flash of rage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Not the Terminator. On Tuesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger — action-movie superstar, former governor of California and frustrated resident of Los Angeles — posted a 59-second video to his Twitter account that shows him filling in a “giant pothole” near his home in the tony Brentwood neighborhood.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote in a tweet that’s been viewed more than 10 million times. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

The video opens with Schwarzenegger dumping a 50-pound bag of Quikrete asphalt repair mix into an opening on a residential street. As Schwarzenegger and his crew shoveled it into place, a woman slowed her white sedan and yelled out her front passenger window, thanking them for their work.

“You have to do it yourself,” Schwarzenegger told her. “It’s just crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

The crew finished by leveling off the asphalt mix, tamping it down and then sprinkling it with sand before sweeping up. At the end of the video, Schwarzenegger dusts off his hands and the video fades to black.

Daniel Ketchell, Schwarzenegger’s spokesman, said the Terminator actor had previously filed a complaint using the city’s 311 system. He also checked in with his neighborhood association, discovering that several of his neighbors had filed similar complaints with the city over the past few weeks.

City officials told NBC News that the damage Schwarzenegger fixed wasn’t a pothole but “a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location” by the utility company that supplies natural gas to much of Southern California. The company planned to finish the work by the end of May and is required to repair the trench when it’s done.

Ketchell said Schwarzenegger and his team filled a separate opening, which was a pothole.

Schwarzenegger isn’t the only Angeleno frustrated by potholes. Calling them “a big problem,” Mayor Karen Bass (D) and other city officials last week said that street crews are scrambling to fill in thousands that opened up after intense rainstorms slammed Southern California.

“We’re responding to these intense storms with an intense response,” Bass said Thursday at a news conference.

On Wednesday night, the status of Schwarzenegger’s vigilante road repair was unclear, as were his plans for the future.

If more potholes emerge in the streets near his home, will he be back?

