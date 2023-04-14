Minneapolis to pay $9 million in claims against Derek Chauvin

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who accused former police officer Derek Chauvin of pressing his knee into their necks during arrests years before he used the same maneuver on George Floyd and killed him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The civil lawsuits, filed last year, stemmed from two separate incidents in 2017, three years before Floyd’s death. They allege Chauvin, who is White, used excessive and unnecessary force against two Black people including a 14-year-old boy who was left bloody and unconscious when Chauvin hit him with a flashlight and choked and pinned him while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to pay $7.5 million to John Pope, who is now 20, to settle claims related to that September 2017 incident. The council also approved a $1.4 million settlement to Zoya Code, who was handcuffed, face down and not resisting when Chauvin slammed her head into the ground and pinned his knee into her neck during a separate domestic violence investigation in June 2017, according to body-camera footage.

Both lawsuits not only accused Chauvin of wrongdoing but took aim at the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department, which has long been accused of racism and unnecessary and unchecked violence especially against people of color. Both complaints named officers at the scenes who failed to intervene and supervisors who later approved Chauvin’s use of force and allowed him to continue policing and training new officers despite numerous complaints of misconduct.

The lawsuits argued the city turned a blind eye to Chauvin’s tactics and larger cultural problems within the department, a pattern that ultimately led to Floyd’s killing.

In a news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey called out Chauvin, who is currently serving more than 22 years in prison on state and federal charges related to Floyd’s murder, but also criticized police officials who he said should have held the officer “accountable” for his misconduct.

“Derek Chauvin is exactly where he should be, which is in federal prison. He should have been fired in 2017. He should have been held accountable in 2017,” Frey said. “If the supervisors had done the right thing, George Floyd would not have been murdered.”

Frey also apologized to Pope, Code and “to anyone else that has experienced this kind of egregious conduct at the hands of Derek Chauvin.”

But Bob Bennett, an attorney for Pope and Code, urged the public to look beyond Chauvin and to a culture where rank-and-file officers “supported Chauvin with their unquestioning obedience” and failed to stop or report “his heinous acts” even as they violated department policy and “human conscience.” He accused top commanders of allowing Chauvin “to continue his predatory ways for years.”

“Beware the ease of blaming Chauvin alone,” Bennett said in a written statement. “While he is an instrument of police brutality and racism, he could never flourish in a police agency that lived up to its mission statement.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed his knees into the Black man’s neck and back for more than nine minutes as Floyd begged for breath and ultimately lost consciousness. The incident, captured on a viral Facebook video, spurred a national reckoning on issues of race and policing, and sparked mass demonstrations around the world.

Chauvin was convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights and is serving more than 22½ years at a federal prison in Arizona. Three other officers at the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — were later convicted on federal civil rights charges related to Floyd’s death, including failing to intervene with Chauvin.

Kueng and Lane also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in state court and are in federal custody. A state case against Thao, who is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, is pending.

State prosecutors tried to include the incidents involving Pope and Code as part of their case against Chauvin, as they sought to prove a pattern of Chauvin using excessive force. But the judge in that case blocked mention of those previous incidents. However, Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Pope’s federal civil rights at the same time he pleaded guilty to federal charges over Floyd’s death.

The incident with Pope began when Pope’s mother called 911 claiming she had been assaulted by her son and daughter during a dispute over a cellphone charging cord. The police report, written by Chauvin, claimed Pope’s mother was “obviously and clearly drunk” and that Pope ignored “verbal commands” and resisted arrest, leading to an altercation.

But body-camera video described in court filings and ultimately made public Thursday depict a scene where Chauvin was the aggressor. As Pope tried to explain to Chauvin and another officer what had happened with his mother, Chauvin ultimately rushes the teenager and hits him several times on the head with his flashlight before choking him, causing Pope to briefly lose consciousness.

The video shows Chauvin pinning Pope face down, pressing his knees into his neck and back for roughly 15 minutes, even as Pope repeatedly tells him he cannot breathe. In a move similar to his actions during Floyd’s arrest, Chauvin kept his knees pressed into the boy’s body — even as paramedics arrived and saw blood coming from the boy’s ear, apparently from the blow of Chauvin’s flashlight.

Pope was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he received stitches. But charges were ultimately dropped.

Pope, who is now a college student and works as a bank supervisor, addressed Chauvin and the court during Chauvin’s federal sentencing last year, telling of how the incident had changed his life. “I was treated as though I was not a human being by Derek Chauvin,” Pope said in a halting voice. “He made a choice and did not care for the outcome.”

Addressing the court, Chauvin did not apologize to Pope but said he wished the man well. “I hope you have the ability to get the best education possible to lead a very productive and rewarding life,” the former officer told Pope.

Code’s encounter with Chauvin was “strikingly similar” to the incident with Pope, according to her attorneys. Chauvin and another officer responded to a 911 call from Code’s mother who claimed her daughter had assaulted her.

Code was brought to the ground and “handcuffed without incident,” according to the lawsuit. Chauvin then carried her out of the house facedown by her arms, which were handcuffed behind her back. Outside the house, body-camera video shows Chauvin slamming Code’s head to the ground and then kneeling on her neck for several minutes — even as she was ultimately restrained using a “hobble” or hogtie and not resisting arrest.

Code was charged with assault, but charges were later dropped. A statement from the city of Minneapolis issued Thursday said Chauvin “lied” in his police report about the incident “and left out critical information about the interaction.”

A lawyer for Chauvin did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

The nearly $9 million in settlements for Pope and Code come two years after the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to members of Floyd’s family to settle a wrongful death claim that named Chauvin and the other officers at the scene among the defendants. It comes just days after the city announced a sweeping settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to settle an expected lawsuit over policing practices in the city.

That settlement includes a litany of new reforms and rules limiting and providing more accountability about the use of force along with fresh restrictions on stops, searches and arrests. It issues new requirements about officer wellness and training, including mandatory instruction on issues of race and “challenges related to racism, race inequity and race relations in policing in the city of Minneapolis.”

All of this comes as the city braces for the outcome of a separate Justice Department investigation into Minneapolis police that many city officials expect will result in a federal consent decree likely to call for similar reforms and the appointment of an outside monitor for the department.

On Thursday, police Chief Brian O’Hara, who was hired last year, offered a scathing critique of Chauvin, describing him as a “national embarrassment to the policing profession.” Yet he also decried the “systematic failure” of the department he is now seeking to transform, saying the “notion we are dealing with the bad actions of one officer is false.”

“More than another iteration of the hateful and violent legacy of this former employee, this is an example of the cancer that has infected this department,” O’Hara said, describing the “inaction and acceptance” of the brutal policing demonstrated by Chauvin as a “disgrace to the badge.”

O’Hara vowed the department would show “zero tolerance” for bad conduct by officers and that “going forward” the department was establishing processes to “identify and intervene early to prevent misconduct and brutality from occurring in the first place” — a reform that would be enforced by the courts, he pointed out.

The police chief also announced Chauvin’s badge number — 1087 — would be permanently removed from the Minneapolis police roster, never to be worn by another officer as a reminder of Chauvin’s horrific actions and the need for the department to move forward and rework its approach to policing and relationship to the community.

“It’s a symbol, but an important one,” Frey said. “That is not who we want to be.”

