The ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigations have launched an investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Broadnax Street, the ALEA said.

Four people are confirmed dead and several others injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement Sunday morning.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter.