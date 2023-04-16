A ‘Love is Blind’ live reunion was hyped for weeks, only to be delayed

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following story contains spoilers about this season of “Love is Blind.” After last week’s episode aired, fans were left itching for the next installment — and then an apparent streaming meltdown on Sunday got in the way, leading to delays and lots of angry tweets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We’re not talking about “Succession” — this was the much-hyped, much-awaited “Love is Blind” live reunion on Netflix.

Though it was originally slated for 8 p.m. Eastern time, technological errors led to an over hour-long delay, all while Netflix promised the episode would be “worth the wait.”

“Apparently, y’all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion,” host Vanessa Lachey said in a video posted on Instagram well after the expected 8 p.m. start time. “ … Don’t turn the channel. Don’t stream something else. Don’t go to the bathroom. We’re coming for you.”

The episode finally became available to stream around 9:15 p.m.

Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

The reunion is the final installment in the fourth season of “Love is Blind,” in which 30 singles from the Seattle area signed up to date each other and find if out if love is truly blind — in other words, whether they could fall in love with a person without seeing them first.

To test that theory, contestants essentially go through a speed-dating session inside what’s known as “the pods” — rooms that are separated by a blurred backdrop through which they chat about their hopes, dreams and expectations. Some get engaged, sight unseen — and it’s only after a proposal that they’re able to see each other face-to-face.

This season saw the emergence of five couples: Brett and Tiffany, Kwame and Chelsea, Marshall and Jackelina, Paul and Micah, and Zack and Bliss (previously Zack and Irina, but that’s another story). The 12 episodes followed their engagements, wedding planning and milestone moments — like meeting family, setting goals and moving in together — in the span of a month.

#LoveIsBlindLIVE starts in 30 minutes and the ladies have arrived!! pic.twitter.com/zoo6MorTX7 — Netflix (@netflix) April 16, 2023

The finale, which aired Friday, was set around the couples’ 2022 weddings. A year later, Sunday’s reunion, hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, was supposed to bring the cast back together to discuss what happened after the couples said “I do” — or didn’t — after finding love in the pods or leaving alone.

For days, Netflix had been hyping the live event and promising to spill the tea on a tumultuous and drama-filled installment of the wildly popular show. To make the deal sweeter, the streaming giant encouraged viewers to use the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE on Twitter and Instagram to submit questions and comments for cast members.

But an apparent glitch threw a wrench in those plans on Sunday — and quickly led to an online meltdown and plenty of meme fodder.

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) weighed in on the drama: “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing the seamstress who fixed Brett’s pants one hour before he was scheduled to meet Tiffany at the altar.

But perhaps the biggest blow was for “Succession” fans, who at 9 p.m. were forced to choose between switching to HBO Max (soon to be Max) or waiting around for Netflix to air the “Love is Blind” reunion.

Jessica Lipscomb contributed to this report.

