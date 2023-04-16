DeSantis wants to ‘Make America Florida.’ Here’s what that looks like.

The speed with which the state legislature has already passed several DeSantis-backed proposals shows how he has consolidated power in Florida’s Capitol.
Education
Eliminate diversity programs (HB 999/SB 266)
What it would do: Build on DeSantis’s push to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and critical race theory (CRT) from public education.
The bill would prohibit state universities from spending money on campus diversity programs and instruct them to remove any majors focused on CRT or “radical feminist theory,” among other gender-related subjects. It would also weaken tenure protections for state university professors and encourage universities to promote instruction on Western civilization.
Context to know: The Florida governor is on a quest to eliminate what he calls “woke” left-leaning ideologies from the Sunshine State. And he has repeatedly focused on CRT and DEI initiatives as two signature components. CRT is an academic framework based on the premise that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions. DEI includes initiatives to promote diversity in education and the workplace.
Critics say DeSantis’s “anti-woke” platform is having a chilling effect, compelling teachers and schools to eliminate any instruction or initiative related to race or diversity. DeSantis and his supporters argue DEI and CRT are being used to impose an “ideological agenda.”
Status: Introduced
Expand universal vouchers (HB 1/SB 202)
What it will do: Dramatically expand the state’s school voucher program by opening it up to all K-12 students regardless of family income. Recipients will be given a taxpayer-funded “scholarship” to pay for the private school of their choice.
Context to know: Few other states offer a universal voucher program. Proponents say it will allow parents to enroll their child in the school they believe is the best fit.
Democratic opponents questioned the program’s cost. A Florida Policy Institute analysis found it will come with a yearly price tag of $4 billion — far more than the state legislature’s estimate.
Status: Signed into law; goes into effect July 1
Expand ‘don’t say gay’ (HB 1223/SB 1320)
What it would do: Prohibit classroom instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation in prekindergarten through eighth grade. Currently, the state outlaws any such lessons in kindergarten through third grade.
The proposal would also ban the use of personal pronouns in public schools that do not correspond to a teacher, administrator or student’s sex at birth.
Context to know: DeSantis backed a similar bill covering earlier grades in 2022 that critics dubbed the “don’t say gay” law, arguing it discriminates against LGBTQ students and families. In the year since, the law has been used to justify decisions like banning books that focus on the LGBTQ community and removing “safe space” labels from classrooms.
Even if the new bill doesn’t pass, the law is likely to expand soon to all grade levels. The DeSantis-stacked Board of Education is expected to vote in April on a rule that would bar lessons related to gender identity and sexual orientation through the 12th grade.
Status: Introduced
Culture wars
Ban kids at drag shows (HB 1423/SB 1438)
What it would do: Allow the state to revoke the liquor license of any establishment that permits a child to attend an “adult live performance.”
The bill is worded vaguely and does not specifically mention drag performances. It defines an adult live performance as any show including nudity, sexual content, or lewd exposure to “prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”
Context to know: Over the past year, the DeSantis administration has targeted several establishments featuring drag performances. In perhaps the most notorious incident, the governor filed a complaint against Miami drag bar R House after a viral video surfaced showing a scantily clad dancer holding hands and walking with a young girl.
Critics say the bill is unnecessary because exposing children to sexually explicit activity is already a crime in the Sunshine State. They contend the bill is a crackdown on drag shows. Some do feature sexual content, while others are family-oriented. Conservatives in more than a dozen states have filed bills placing restrictions on drag show performances.
Status: Passed Senate vote; pending in House
Prohibit ESG (HB 3/SB 302)
What it would do: Prohibit state and local governments from making a range of investments based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The proposal would also bar banks from making financial decisions that take into account a customer’s political or religious beliefs, as well as factors like whether they own a firearm.
ESG is a range of indicators designed to evaluate a company’s sustainability by looking at performance on topics such as carbon emissions, human rights and staff diversity.
Context to know: DeSantis has characterized ESG as a “radical ideological agenda” and framed measures to curtail its use as part of his “anti-woke” campaign. Republicans in several other states have sought to blacklist banks that factor climate risks and social concerns into investment decisions. But not all have succeeded.
In recent months, conservatives in strongholds like North Dakota and Mississippi have defeated proposals similar to the one DeSantis is backing, arguing that the government should avoid interfering with private business decisions.
Status: Passed House vote; pending in Senate
Media and transparency
Bolster ‘media accountability’ (HB 991/SB 1220)
What it would do: Make it easier to sue news organizations for defamation and win.
The current Supreme Court standard established nearly 60 years ago requires public figures attempting to sue for defamation to prove the journalist knew their statements were false or acted recklessly in making them. Private citizens face a lower threshold. Under the proposal, who is considered a “public figure” is narrowed, meaning fewer people would fall under the higher standard set by the court.
The proposal would also expose journalists who use anonymous sources — long considered essential in certain cases to protect an individual whose job or life might be at risk — to new legal liability.
Context to know: Publishers and free speech advocates, including some from conservative media, warn that the bill would dramatically change how journalists do their jobs. Opponents say a provision that presumes reporting cited to anonymous sources is false could make it harder for journalists to investigate corruption and sensitive topics.
DeSantis’s open antipathy toward “corporate media” is a key part of his brand. A DeSantis spokesman characterized the proposal as part of a push to enforce “media accountability.” The bill’s author told The Washington Post free speech concerns are overblown.
Status: Introduced
Keep travel records secret (HB 1495/SB 1616)
What it would do: Exempt the governor’s travel records from the state’s open records law — making it difficult to obtain information on DeSantis’s whereabouts, in addition to those of other high-ranking Florida leaders, their relatives and staff.
If passed, the bill will be applied retroactively, meaning journalists and others would not be able to access information on previous trips.
Context to know: The bill’s supporters contend it is necessary to protect the governor’s security. But public records experts say it’s a major strike at government transparency. They note that in the past, the records have been used to hold public officials who abused state power to account. The DeSantis administration has already been slow or reluctant to release his travel records.
Status: Introduced
Abortion
Ban abortion after six weeks (HB 7/SB 300)
What it would do: Prohibit physicians from performing abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Exceptions would be granted if the patient is the victim of rape or incest, or facing a life-threatening complication or serious health risk.
Abortions would also still be permitted if a fetus is diagnosed with a fatal abnormality and the pregnancy has not yet advanced to the third trimester. Medications intended for a medical abortion would need to be dispersed in person by a physician.
DeSantis pledged to sign the legislation in his State of the State address.
Context to know: Last year, DeSantis signed a bill into law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He has been under pressure from antiabortion groups to tighten the state’s law.
Florida has emerged as somewhat of an abortion sanctuary in the South since the fall of Roe v. Wade, as several states in the region now have total abortion bans. Many women still do not know they are pregnant at six weeks’ gestation. A stricter abortion law would likely impact access to millions of women not just in Florida but in neighboring states.
Status: Signed into law; when it will go into effect remains unclear.
Guns and criminal justice
Allow concealed weapons (HB 543/SB 150)
What it will do: Allow gunowners to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or proof of training — what’s dubbed “constitutional carry” by supporters.
It will still be unlawful to carry a concealed gun in courthouses, polling places and public schools. The law applies to those who qualify to own a gun. In Florida, individuals 18 and over are allowed to own a gun, though 21 is the required age for purchase.
Context to know: Florida will become the 26th state to permit gunowners to carry a concealed weapon without a state license. Some gun rights activists think the measure doesn’t go far enough. They have been pushing the legislature to pass a law that would allow Floridians and nonresidents to openly carry a weapon without a permit.
DeSantis was recorded at a book tour stop in early March saying that he supports open carry but that he didn’t think it would happen. Last year, he promised that he’d sign a law permitting concealed carry before he leaves office, saying, “The legislature will get it done.”
Status: Signed into law; takes effect July 1
Broaden the death penalty (HB 555/SB 450)
What it would do: Permit juries to sentence someone to death without a unanimous verdict. Instead, they would have to reach a supermajority vote of 8-4. The proposal would also allow a judge to override a jury’s life sentence and issue a death sentence.
Context to know: This proposal surfaced after a jury sentenced Nikolas Cruz to life in prison for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.
After the verdict, jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CBS’s Miami affiliate that the decision “really came down to one specific” juror who believed Cruz “was mentally ill.” Many parents of victims were outraged. DeSantis and other elected officials called for the legislature to weaken the requirement for a unanimous verdict.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida called the proposal a “foolish idea” in a state that “already leads the nation in exonerations of those on death row.”
Status: Passed by both chambers; awaiting governor’s signature
Immigration
Crack down on undocumented migrants (HB 1617/SB 1718)
What it would do: Allow police to charge anyone caught transporting or “harboring” an undocumented immigrant with a third-degree felony.
This bill would also require private employers to use the E-Verify system to confirm workers are in the country legally. Local governments would be prohibited from issuing identification cards to undocumented immigrants. And hospitals that accept Medicaid would be required to ask patients whether they are in the country legally.
Context to know: DeSantis has taken a strong stance against illegal migration as he gears up for a possible presidential run. But some of his efforts have been fraught with controversy.
Last year, the governor generated international headlines when he used state funds to fly about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. He argued most were headed to Florida. But state law at the time specified that Florida could only relocate migrants found in the Sunshine State. The legislature passed a bill amending that requirement earlier this year.
Most of the migrants were Venezuelan and had received humanitarian parole, meaning they were allowed to be in the United States and apply for asylum.
Status: Introduced
Insurance and housing
Overhaul insurance (HB 837/SB 236)
What it does: Make it harder for policyholders to sue their insurance companies.
The legislation caps how much that claimants of wrongful death and personal injury can receive in damages. It also reduces the statute of limitations in cases of general negligence. And it eliminates “one-way attorney fees,” which require the insurer to pay a policyholder’s attorney fees in the event that a lawsuit results in awarding damages.
Context to know: DeSantis and the bill’s supporters say the overhaul is needed to protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits and paying excessive damages. The American Tort Reform Foundation for many years listed Florida as a “judicial hellhole.”
Families of crime victims decried the legislation. They contend it makes schools, businesses, hotels and other buildings frequented by the public less safe because companies and institutions will face fewer legal liabilities when someone is hurt or killed.
Status: Signed into law; took effect immediately
Expand affordable housing (HB 627/SB 102)
What it will do: Expand affordable housing options by removing barriers like zoning restrictions and increasing funding for development.
The law appropriates $711 million toward incentives for local governments and developers to build more housing for low-income residents. It also bars local officials from being able to impose rent-control measures, a sore point for opponents.
Context to know: Florida is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Rental and housing prices have increased as demand surges, especially in big cities like Miami. Housing advocates say the law will make only a small dent in improving the situation. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates Florida is short 440,000 affordable rental units. One consultant told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the law will generate about 25,000 new units.
Status: Signed into law; takes effect July 1