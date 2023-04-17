Akron grand jury declines to indict 8 officers in Jayland Walker’s death

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A grand jury in Akron, Ohio, issued a no-bill Monday, declining to indict eight police officers in the death of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot nearly four dozen times after a car chase last year, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office confirmed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The grand jury began hearing evidence last Monday from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office about the June 27 shooting, which ignited weeks of protests in Akron last summer. The case sparked outrage across the country about officers’ use of force against Black people, a glaring problem in the United States.

Ahead of the grand jury’s decision, the city designated a “demonstration zone” created with the “understanding that our community may have strong reactions,” according to an update posted before the proceedings.

The eight officers who fired shots at Walker have not been publicly named. Of the eight officers, seven are White and one is Black. They had previously been placed on paid administrative leave, but by early November, all eight had returned to administrative duties, according to a police department spokesperson.

According to the Akron Police Department, none of the officers had received disciplinary action or substantiated complaints before Walker’s death, which was the first fatal shooting for each.

After midnight on June 27, police attempted to stop Walker’s car for a traffic violation. When he did not pull over, they continued to chase his vehicle.

At a news conference to release the body-camera footage July 3, officials said there was a flash of light at the door of Walker’s car during the chase and a sound “consistent with a gunshot.”

“Shots fired,” an officer said over police radio, according to the body-camera footage. “That vehicle just had a shot come out of its door.”

The chase went on for a few minutes before Walker, who police said was wearing a ski mask, jumped out of his car and fled into a nearby parking lot. Officers ran after him. They fired stun guns at Walker before shooting at him. He was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

Walker was unarmed when he was shot, but police said they found a handgun and a loaded magazine in his car. During the July news conference, Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the officers relayed in individual interviews after the shooting that Walker had turned toward them, moving into a “firing position” in the parking lot.

An autopsy released in mid-July revealed that Walker had 46 gunshot wound entrances or graze injuries.

Attorneys representing the Walker family said at the time that the autopsy report “confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department.” The Akron police union said in a July 3 statement that the decision to deploy lethal force and the number of shots were “consistent with use of force protocols and officers’ training.”

Walker’s family remembered him as a sweet and soft-spoken man who treasured his loved ones. His mother, Pamela Walker, told The Washington Post over the summer that she had not watched any of the footage released after her son’s killing.

“I don’t want to see it,” she said. “I want to remember him as my beautiful son that loved and cared for his family.”

After Walker’s death and the release of the body-camera footage last summer, protests overtook Akron as community members and activist groups demanded transparency in the case.

When the footage was released, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement: “This wasn’t self-defense, it wasn’t an accident in the heat of the moment, it was murder. Point blank.”

