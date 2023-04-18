Morning Mix

What to know about the shooting of Ralph Yarl, who went to the wrong house

By
April 18, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Ralph Yarl, the teenager a White man shot on his doorstep in Kansas City, Mo. (Family photo/AP)
Listen
5 min

The shooting of a Black teen who arrived at the wrong house in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday has stoked national outrage — not only as the latest symbol of gun violence, but also over “stand your ground” laws, which have become a flash point in national debates over gun violence, self-defense and racial profiling.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

On Monday, Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old White man, was charged with two felonies after police say he shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old who went to the wrong house after being sent to pick up his younger twin brothers at a friend’s home. Lester told police he was “scared to death” when Yarl appeared at his door Thursday night, according to a criminal complaint.

White Kansas City man, 84, charged in shooting of Black teen

Yarl was shot twice, including once in the head, but survived and is now recovering at home. Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Monday that there was “a racial component to the case.”

Here’s what to know about the shooting.

Loading...
Loading...