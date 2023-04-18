What to know about the shooting of Ralph Yarl, who went to the wrong house

The shooting of a Black teen who arrived at the wrong house in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday has stoked national outrage — not only as the latest symbol of gun violence, but also over “stand your ground” laws, which have become a flash point in national debates over gun violence, self-defense and racial profiling.

On Monday, Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old White man, was charged with two felonies after police say he shot Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old who went to the wrong house after being sent to pick up his younger twin brothers at a friend’s home. Lester told police he was “scared to death” when Yarl appeared at his door Thursday night, according to a criminal complaint.