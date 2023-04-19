Two teens arrested, charged in Dadeville mass shooting

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the Saturday night mass shooting at a dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., that left four people dead and at least 32 injured, state law enforcement said Wednesday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Tuesday night and each was charged with four counts of reckless murder, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Both suspects are from Tuskegee, Ala.

The teens will be charged as adults, said District Attorney Mike Segrest.

Officials did not note a connection between the suspects or whether they knew those who were at the dance studio, which was hosting a birthday party.

Alabama law enforcement asked witnesses come forward to speak about what happened that night.

“When you pull out a gun and start shooting people, we will put you in jail. We are concerned about the families of the victims,” Burkett said.

With dozens of people injured, there could be more charges filed, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

