‘State takeover’ gives Miss. police too much power in Jackson, NAACP lawsuit says

The NAACP is suing Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) after he signed two bills opposed by Jackson lawmakers and residents that give state officials more control over law enforcement in the state’s capital. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The legislation grants the state-controlled Capitol Police, which has shot four people — one fatally — since it began operating in 2022, full jurisdiction to cover Jackson, a predominantly Black city. It would also create a new unelected court system run by judges and prosecutors appointed by state-level officials, who would handle cases brought to them by the Capitol Police. Reeves called the legislation a necessary move to stop crime in the city.

“This legislation won’t solve the entire problem, but if we can stop one shooting, if we can respond to one more 911 call — then we’re one step closer to a better Jackson,” Reeves said in a news release Friday.

The NAACP, the NAACP Mississippi State Conference and the Jackson branch of the NAACP, called the legislation a “state takeover of Jackson,” and filed a federal lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president and CEO, said the lawsuit was Jackson residents’ last recourse to challenge the constitutionality of the laws after Reeves signed both bills earlier that day.

“The state of Mississippi and the governor are treating the residents of Jackson differently than the other cities across the state by usurping their ability to elect judges of their choice as mandated by the state’s constitution, extending policing jurisdiction, overlapping with the current police department and seeking to control the city’s resources,” Johnson told The Washington in an interview on Saturday.

According to the lawsuit, the bills significantly expand the Capitol Police’s jurisdiction to bring the entire predominantly Black city of Jackson under their control. The bill will also significantly restrict Mississippi residents’ ability to protest and hold demonstrations in and around buildings considered property of the state, requiring written approval from the chief of the Capitol Police or the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety before “any event” occurs, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit comes after tens of thousands of Jackson residents were left without running water last year after their water system, which is now under control of a federally appointed manager, nearly collapsed. Jackson officials say the state has repeatedly ignored their requests for funds to repair the city’s water system and have recently warned that the periodic water outages residents have suffered for years could continue for another decade.

The Post found that Jackson had the highest homicide rate per capita in the country in 2021. About a quarter of its residents live in poverty, among the highest rates for American cities with more than 100,000 residents.

Reeves, who did not respond to a request for comment from The Post by late Saturday, said the bills strengthened Jackson’s public safety.

“The fact is that Jackson has so much potential. It is our capital city and the heart of our state. It is where I have lived for over one-third of my life,” Reeves said in the Friday news release. “But Jackson has to be better. Downtown Jackson should be so safe that it is a magnet for talented young people to come and live and work and create.”

The NAACP disagrees, arguing in the 52-page lawsuit that the bills are a regression in the state and seek to remove the rights of Jackson’s residents. The bills, the lawsuit argues, create a new court with an unelected judge appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court, which will have the ability to hear and determine all preliminary matters and criminal matters within the district.

The lawsuit also names as defendants Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Mississippi Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. None of them immediately responded to messages from The Post when contacted on Saturday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who in the past had called one of the bills “plantation politics,” did not immediately respond to a message from The Post seeking comment.

Emmanuel Felton contributed to this report.

