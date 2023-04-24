Georgia DA says she will announce charging decision in Trump case this summer

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia said she will announce this summer whether charges will be filed in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) made the announcement in letters sent to state and law enforcement Monday urging a “need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement.”

In one of the letters, addressed to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Willis said she would announce possible criminal indictments in the case between July 11 and Sept. 1 and warned that “open source intelligence” had indicated “the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction.”

“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will engage the safety [of] our community,” Wills wrote. “As leaders, it is incumbent for us to prepare.”

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the sheriff’s office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis added.

The letters, first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, were the strongest indication yet that Willis may file criminal charges against Trump and his allies.

