Ky. sheriff’s office hires detective who fatally shot Breonna Taylor

The Louisville police detective fired for shooting the bullet that killed Breonna Taylor has found a new job in law enforcement, his lawyer said Monday.
News of Cosgrove’s hiring led about a dozen people to protest outside the sheriff’s office Monday, the news station reported.
“I think he should be in jail,” 24-year-old resident Haley Wilson told the Associated Press, adding that it’s “absolutely ridiculous” that Cosgrove is now policing her county.
On March 13, 2020, Cosgrove was part of a group of Louisville police officers that broke open the door of Taylor’s apartment to serve a search warrant just after midnight. During the raid, the officers exchanged gunfire with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who would claim he didn’t know the men were police. During the firefight, Cosgrove fired 16 shots, including the one that killed Taylor, whose death became a rallying cry throughout the country for people demanding more scrutiny be paid to how police use force against Black Americans.
Last month, the Justice Department released a scathing 86-page report outlining a nearly two-year probe in which investigators found that the Louisville Metro Police Department systematically abused people’s civil rights and routinely used excessive force in the years leading up to Taylor’s death. The release of the report is widely expected to be a precursor to a court-approved consent decree, which could require city and police officials to enact hundreds of specific departmental changes under the watch of a federal monitor.
Unlike some of the other officers involved in the raid, Cosgrove was never charged, Miller said. But in January 2021 the department fired Cosgrove after determining that he shouldn’t have fired his weapon because, even though he had the right to protect himself after being fired upon by Walker, he couldn’t see who he was shooting at.
Taylor and Walker were in darkness at the end of her apartment’s hallway and dressed entirely in black, Sgt. Andrew Meyer wrote in a December 2020 summary of his investigation. After police knocked and broke Taylor’s door, Walker rushed to hide while Taylor froze.
It all happened in seconds as officers “experienced fear, tunnel vision, and adrenaline,” Meyer wrote. “This is how the wrong person was shot and killed.”
Then-Chief Yvette Gentry agreed that Cosgrove broke the department’s policy on using deadly force and fired him.
In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to let Cosgrove keep his state peace officer certification, allowing him to work other law enforcement jobs in the state, Miller said.
“The death of Breonna Taylor was a tragic outcome of a very difficult situation,” Miller said. “ … Deputy Cosgrove maintains that his actions, after he and his partners came under fire, followed Louisville Metro Police Department policy and constitutional use of force guidelines.”
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said in a statement sent to The Post on Monday that she was disgusted by Cosgrove’s hiring and warned the people in Carroll County.
“It’s insulting. That man should be counting his blessings that he’s not in prison,” she said, adding: “When are these cops going to stop protecting bad cops?”
