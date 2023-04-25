Washington state bans assault weapons including AR-15s

Washington state on Tuesday banned most sales of assault weapons, including the AR-15, which has been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.
“Assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers,” Inslee said at the state capitol Tuesday. “AR-15s should not be idolized, they should be prohibited, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”
The United States continues to face rampant gun violence, with more that 170 mass shootings recorded so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Assault weapons have long been at the center of conversations about how to prevent gun violence, especially the AR-15, which was used in mass killings in Newtown, Conn.; Parkland, Fla.; Uvalde, Tex.; and elsewhere. A 2019 report looking at public mass killings with four or more deaths found that assault rifles accounted for more than 85 percent of fatalities.
Washington state is the 10th U.S. state to generally ban assault weapons, joining California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, as well as D.C., according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Inslee on Tuesday also signed two other firearm-related bills, including one that requires those interested in purchasing a firearm to go through safety training and a 10-day waiting period. The other allows consumers to more easily sue firearm manufacturers for “irresponsible conduct,” Inslee’s office said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Guns in America
Mass shootings: There have been more than 600 mass shootings across the nation in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as any event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed, and includes many incidents with no fatalities. Such events have been on the rise in recent years, and a disproportionate number of shooters in the U.S. are young men.
Visualizing gun violence: These charts help show the the extent to which gun violence impacts people across the country.
Gun laws: Until the bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June, congressional efforts to significantly change gun policies had largely failed for at least a decade. The effectiveness of gun control laws is often debated politically — here’s what research shows.
Trying to stay safe: What should you do in the still-unlikely event you find yourself someplace where an armed person has opened fire? Experts say people should plan their escape route, move away from gunfire and find a way to regain a sense of control.