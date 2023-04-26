Gun violence killed their son. 11 years later, it took his daughter, too.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a decade ago, family and friends gathered in Hartford, Conn., at a vigil for Shane Oliver, who was shot and killed following an argument. His 2-year-old daughter, Se’Cret Pierce, would grow up without a father. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But gun violence would take her life early, too. On Saturday, family and friends congregated again a few miles from where Oliver was killed in 2012 at age 20. This time, they held a vigil for Se’Cret, 12, who last week died after a drive-by shooting.

On the side of a neighborhood street, relatives and community members protested for change after gun violence had again torn a family apart.

“Time and time again — too many times than we can remember and too many times than we wanted to — but here we are at this parade of pain,” Samuel Saylor, Oliver’s father and Se’Cret’s grandfather, said to the crowd.

Then he turned to Se’Cret’s mother, Bianca Pierce, who sat silently in a chair with pictures of Se’Cret tied to a lanyard around her neck.

“This mother has come to try to stand with you today — stand with us today — but we came to stand with you, Bianca,” Saylor continued. “We come to stand with your family. We come to stand up for your loss, to speak up for your loss.”

On April 20, passengers in a speeding vehicle fired multiple gunshots while driving on Huntington Street, according to the Hartford Police Department. Se’Cret, about 30 feet away in a parked vehicle, was shot in the head and abdomen, police said. The seventh-grader was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and pronounced dead the next morning.

Three males — ages 16, 18 and 23 — were also shot and transported to the hospital but are expected to survive, according to police.

Se’Cret loved fashion, trying on new outfits and posing for pictures in them, Saylor said. She was confident and sassy, Saylor said, and cared deeply for her family.

“I never use the word ‘in a better place,’” Saylor told The Washington Post. “There’s no better place designed by God for a child to be than in the hands of his or her parents.”

The incident was one of more than 170 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed, excluding the shooter, and includes many incidents without fatalities.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said during a news conference on the day of the shooting that Se’Cret was likely struck by a bullet intended for the male victims.

Saylor and Oliver’s mother, Janet Rice, championed gun restrictions after Oliver’s death, attending rallies in D.C. and working with local advocacy groups. Nonetheless, Saylor feels he failed to protect Se’Cret.

“It’s crazy when we’ve been fighting for greater safety, greater peace,” Saylor said. “It’s been 11 years of fighting, speaking out, trying to fight the laws and speaking to communities across the country. It continues to haunt us and our family and friends.”

Police said they’re searching for two suspects in the passing vehicle. During a news conference Friday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin urged the male victims to share information about the culprits.

“It is not acceptable not to cooperate with investigators, and it is not acceptable not to share the information you know about who took the life of a 12-year-old girl,” Bronin said. “That’s not fair to her family. … It’s not fair to her memory.”

In October 2012, on a road about three miles from where Se’Cret was shot, her father, Oliver, and 20-year-old Luis Rodriguez got into an argument about a woman, the Hartford Courant reported.

Rodriguez shot Oliver in the back. Oliver later died at Hartford Hospital, and in 2015, Rodriguez was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

After her granddaughter was shot to death last week, Rice wrote in a text message to the Associated Press: “I am ANGRY, HEARTBROKEN, and NUMB.”

Jeremy Stein, CT Against Gun Violence’s executive director, said Rice works for Compass Youth Collaborative, a youth mentoring program in Hartford, and drove to the hospital on April 20 after hearing about a shooting. On her way, she received a call that the gunfire had struck Se’Cret.

Stein said Rice has been in shock since.

“I really don’t know how one does process this kind of event,” Stein said. “It’s something that shouldn’t really be happening in America, especially somebody like her and [Saylor]. They’ve dedicated their lives to ending gun violence … and now to see this kind of helplessness, this feeling of ‘What else can they do to make sure this doesn’t happen again?’ It’s hard to fathom.”

At Saturday’s vigil, protesters near the street where Se’Cret was shot chanted for justice. Bianca Pierce sat behind the speakers, crying into tissues as family and friends comforted her. Watching Pierce, Saylor could relate to her agony.

“That symphony of pain and injustice is something that I will never forget,” Saylor said of losing a child. “And it’s still going on today.”

In 2012, Saylor said he received some closure by speaking to and condemning Rodriguez before he was sentenced. He hopes he can do the same with last week’s shooters.

Saylor doesn’t know if the pain from his family’s deaths will ever dissipate, but he said he’ll continue pushing his vision to end gun violence.

“I say now, ‘Can I ever close my eyes to this? Can I ever relax again?’” Saylor said. “That’s our life. We’re not out of this; we can’t escape this.”

