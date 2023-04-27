Live updates E. Jean Carroll to take stand again after testifying Trump raped her

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll is expected to take the stand again Thursday in her civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump. Carroll, a writer, has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied Carroll’s allegation, which she first made public in 2019, and called her a liar. Carroll testified on Wednesday for about three and a half hours, speaking in graphic detail about how she says Trump assaulted her.
Here’s what to know:
Carroll’s testimony on Wednesday included searing details about how she said the alleged attack changed her life, casting a decades-long shadow that prevented her from having romantic relationships with other men.
Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is expected to try to undermine Carroll’s credibility when he questions her on Thursday. During his opening statement earlier this week, Tacopina called Carroll’s story “unbelievable” and highlighted what he called “the lack of details” in her account, such as her not knowing the date when the alleged attack took place.
Carroll sued Trump last year for battery and defamation. She is asking for unspecified damages and a court order directing Trump retract a statement on social media calling her a liar.
