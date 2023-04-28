Man pauses date to kill ‘scammer’ over $40, then returns to dinner, police say

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Erick Aguirre was in the middle of his date at a Houston burger joint this month when a restaurant employee told him that he’d been scammed. Upon learning this, Aguirre told his date that he was going to find the supposed parking attendant and that he’d be right back. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But instead of asking for his $40 back, Aguirre sprinted to his car, grabbed his pistol and fatally shot the man, 46-year-old Elliot Nix, according to police. Aguirre then returned to the restaurant to resume his April 11 dinner at Rodeo Goat, telling his date that “everything was fine” and that he had just scared the scammer, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Washington Post.

After the woman learned what had happened the next day, and that she was wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting, she talked to police about Aguirre — and how the guy she was dating allegedly took time out of their dinner to kill Nix over $40.

Her interview with police helped authorities arrest Aguirre, 29, on Tuesday in Aransas County, Tex. Aguirre, who was extradited back to Harris County, Tex., has been charged with murder. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities or her attorney, is not considered a suspect and won’t be charged with a crime connected to the shooting, her attorney, Rick DeToto, told The Post on Friday. DeToto said that his client spoke to police because she wanted to do the right thing.

“My client was shocked to see a photo of herself on the news and to hear that she was a person of interest,” the attorney, who declined to name his client, said in a statement. “She was devastated to learn of the death of the complainant. She was simply having dinner with the defendant and was unaware of the shooting.”

Brent Mayr, Aguirre’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

The fatal incident comes during a stretch in which disagreements or mundane mistakes have ended in gun violence. In one, an Illinois man doing yard work outside his home was fatally shot in the head by his 79-year-old next-door neighbor this month after the two got into an argument over the man’s leaf blower, authorities said this week. Ettore Lacchei, of Antioch, Ill., has been charged with the murder of his neighbor, William Martys, 59, and faces between 20 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

What happened in Houston is among the cases in which partners or exes have helped police arrest someone close, or formerly close, to their heart. After Richard Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend from the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and called her a “moron,” the woman spoke to the FBI the next day, handing over to law enforcement the string of texts, photos and videos he had sent to her. Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park, Pa., pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the Justice Department. Last September, he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Authorities and attorneys have not shared information on how Aguirre and the woman started dating or how long they had been together. Aguirre, a crane operator, lives near Corpus Christi, about 200 miles southwest from Houston.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 11, and Aguirre and his date were parking their cars in a lot across the street from Rodeo Goat in the East Downtown section of Houston, court records show. When they parked their vehicles in the 1300 block of Chartres Street, they were approached by Nix, who claimed to be a parking lot attendant, the woman told police. Nix told them that it would be $20 each to park their cars, but that if they returned with a receipt showing they dined at the restaurant that the couple would get their money back, according to authorities. Aguirre went to a nearby corner store to get money and returned to pay $40 to Nix for parking, police say.

As the couple walked into Rodeo Goat, an employee saw them pay Nix and told Aguirre and the woman that the guy was a “known parking scammer.” That’s when Aguirre allegedly sprinted to his white Cadillac across the street to retrieve his gun and chase down Nix. Witnesses at a nearby smoke shop later told authorities that the men ran out of sight, but that they heard one gunshot wound fired and saw Aguirre “nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand.” After he put the gun back in his car, he went back inside to resume the date, records show.

Even though he told the woman that “everything was fine,” they left and went to someplace else after Aguirre “started to look uncomfortable” being at Rodeo Goat, authorities say.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at 7:55 p.m. Nix was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Houston Police Department said in a news release. The preliminary investigation found that Nix and Aguirre, identified by police as an unknown person, “were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting.”

“The information in the probable cause alleges a gunshot wound to the back of [Nix],” Michael Hanover, who is prosecuting the case for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told reporters on Thursday.

Aguirre was previously charged in a 2017 incident for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in San Patricio County, Tex., records show. Aguirre was sentenced in September to 10 years’ probation, according to the San Patricio County District Clerk’s Office.

It’s unclear whether Aguirre had a license to carry his gun. In 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made it legal for Texans to carry handguns without a license or training.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, police released images from surveillance footage to local media showing Aguirre and his date. When authorities asked for the public’s help in providing any information on the couple, the nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Houston received tips indicating that it was Aguirre and the woman.

“The public is our best eyes and ears out there, and this case is an example of that,” Andy Kahan, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers, told The Post.

The woman realized what had happened with Nix when she saw the surveillance stills on the news, she told police. Authorities said she “voluntarily spoke with detectives and was released with no charges filed” on April 13. A warrant was issued for Aguirre’s arrest on April 15, and he was arrested 10 days later.

On Thursday, Aguirre’s bond was set at $200,000 by the court. He remained in jail as of Friday morning.

