Texas police search for shooter who killed 5 people, including 8-year-old

A man killed five people, including an 8-year-old, in a shooting at a Cleveland, Tex., home Friday night before fleeing the county, a sheriff told reporters Saturday morning. Authorities were looking for the gunman, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told local news stations Saturday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law enforcement responded to a Cleveland home after a report of “harassment” about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Capers told reporters early Saturday morning. Ten people were in the home during the shooting, which killed five people from age 8 to “around 40,” Capers said in an interview published by Houston-based news station KHOU 11.

Three women and a man, were declared dead at the scene, and an 8-year-old died at a hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was the victims’ neighbor and went to their home Friday night after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15-style rifle in his front yard because of the noise, Capers told Houston’s ABC News station.

The man “frequently” shot the rifle in his yard, Capers told local reporters, and allegedly became angry when the neighbors said their baby was trying to sleep.

Two of the women who were killed were found lying on top of two children who survived. Three other children were taken from the home to a hospital and were not injured, Capers told local reporters.

Cleveland is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Houston. All of the victims were from Honduras and the suspect was from Mexico, Capers said.

The shooter is believed to have left San Jacinto County after the killings, Capers told reporters. Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest Saturday, the news release said. They used doorbell camera footage to help identify him, Capers said.

“We’re searching for him,” Capers told KHOU. “We don’t believe him to be in the area.”

This was the year’s 19th U.S. shooting to kill at least four people, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks U.S. shootings.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

